Touring with Tigirlily Gold! Sister Duo Take PEOPLE Behind-the-Scenes Across the Country

The "Shoot Tequila" singers recently wrapped their 22-date Introducing Tigirlily Gold: The Tour, including stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Boston and more. Along the way, the women gave back to Musicians on Call, inviting healthcare workers to each show and calling for donations on stage each night, which culminated in a livestream at the end of the tour that was broadcast to all Musicians on Call hospitals.

By Tigirlily Gold
Published on February 4, 2023 08:40 PM
tigirlily. Credit: Robert Chavers
Monument Records

We might not be twins but we will find ourselves twinning on occasion. "Hey, you change, no you change, alright… today we'll match." 😍🤣

tigirlily. Credit: Robert Chavers
Monument Records

The Minnesota Wild hooked us up with the coolest custom jerseys!!! So cool!

tigirlily. credit: Monument Records
Monument Records

Sisters. Best friends. Taking a moment for a girl power pose backstage before the show.

tigirlily. Credit: Robert Chavers
Monument Records

Playing our new record and giving our fans an exclusive first listen on this tour was an absolute joy. Loved seeing the response especially to our latest single "Shoot Tequila," it gets the party started.

tigirlily. Credit: Robert Chavers
Monument Records

"On stage performing is where I feel most like my best self." - Kendra

tigirlily. Credit: Robert Chavers
Monument Records

While Krista heartily agrees, "there is no place I would rather be!"

tigirlily. Credit: Robert Chavers
Monument Records

The rising country music sister duo find sweet harmonies on their Introducing Tigirlily Gold tour presented by Lee.

Monument Records
Monument Records

On the tour we got to visit Fenway park for the first time… just dreaming of the day we get to play there! 🙌🏻

Monument Records
Monument Records

Alexa play, "California Gurls" by Katy Perry.

Monument Records
Monument Records

One of our favorite moments of the tour was getting to do our first in-person visit with Musicians on Call since the pandemic! 💛

tigirlily. credit: Monument Records
Monument Records

A truly unbeLEEvable tour. Thanks so much to Lee for being part of the Introducing Tigirlily Gold Tour. We can't wait to get back on the road and stay tuned for more new music all year!

