Touring with Tigirlily Gold! Sister Duo Take PEOPLE Behind-the-Scenes Across the Country

01 of 11 Monument Records We might not be twins but we will find ourselves twinning on occasion. "Hey, you change, no you change, alright… today we'll match." 😍🤣

02 of 11 Monument Records The Minnesota Wild hooked us up with the coolest custom jerseys!!! So cool!

03 of 11 Monument Records Sisters. Best friends. Taking a moment for a girl power pose backstage before the show.

04 of 11 Monument Records Playing our new record and giving our fans an exclusive first listen on this tour was an absolute joy. Loved seeing the response especially to our latest single "Shoot Tequila," it gets the party started.

05 of 11 Monument Records "On stage performing is where I feel most like my best self." - Kendra

06 of 11 Monument Records While Krista heartily agrees, "there is no place I would rather be!"

07 of 11 Monument Records The rising country music sister duo find sweet harmonies on their Introducing Tigirlily Gold tour presented by Lee.

08 of 11 Monument Records On the tour we got to visit Fenway park for the first time… just dreaming of the day we get to play there! 🙌🏻

09 of 11 Monument Records Alexa play, "California Gurls" by Katy Perry.

10 of 11 Monument Records One of our favorite moments of the tour was getting to do our first in-person visit with Musicians on Call since the pandemic! 💛