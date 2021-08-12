Tiera Hopes to Inspire Other Black Female Artists: 'It's Nice to Be That Sounding Board'

The Alabama-born musician opened up about her journey as a musician in a new episode of Spotify's content brand Frequency

Rising country star Tiera hopes to be an inspiration for other Black female artists.

The singer-songwriter opened up about her journey in a new episode of Spotify's Frequency content brand, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of global artists representing different sounds and genres. The platform launched the global initiative this year to cultivate a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community.

In the interview, the Alabama native recalled childhood memories of pursuing her dreams and detailed her personal experience as a Black artist in the country genre.

"Being a musician is not a very predictable job," she said. "There are a lot of really long gigs at, like, restaurants. It's really hard to sing for two to three hours, to people that aren't listening to you. You can doubt whether or not this is really what you're supposed to be doing."

She continued, "Fast-forward a couple of years, I really figured out what my lane was. Ever since then, I've been able to really articulate what I want my songs to sound like. I would get messages from Black female country artists, like, 'I love country music, but I don't really know how to get into it.'"

"Over the past year, those messages have changed to, 'I am moving to Nashville. I am gonna do this.' It is nice to be that sounding board for them, and so, I hope that I can just continue to be that inspiration for other people. At the end of all of this, I hope that I'm known for holding the door open for the artists after me."

Last October, Tiera also spoke to PEOPLE about the release of her R&B-influenced love song "Found It in You" following her engagement to fiancé Kamren Kennedy after six years together.

"I wrote 'Found It in You' with my producer Cameron Bedell in January 2019 and it wasn't until I listened to the demo again after our writing session that I knew this song was the beginning of a new chapter," she said at the time. "I always knew this song was special and I'm so excited to get to share it with everyone else."

She added, "My fiancé, Kamren Kennedy, who is the inspiration for the song, shot the lyric video for 'Found It in You.' We chose the location, Studio 615, because the last time we were there we weren't engaged. That was just a year ago and so much has changed since then, so we thought it would be special to go back."