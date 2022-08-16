People.com Entertainment Music Country Go Inside TidalWave! All the Photos Behind-the-Scenes at the Inaugural Atlantic City Music Festival The three-day beachfront "Roar on the Shore" Aug. 12-14 in New Jersey, featuring headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley. TidalWave partnered with Rock the Ocean to help generate awareness and raise funds for ocean conservation By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 04:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 15 Lauren Alaina Taylor Wallace 02 of 15 Luke Bryan PJ Morreale 03 of 15 Travis Denning Taylor Wallace 04 of 15 BRELAND PJ Morreale 05 of 15 Lindsay Ell Taylor Wallace 06 of 15 Riley Green Samuel Crabtree 07 of 15 Lainey Wilson PJ Morreale 08 of 15 Dierks Bentley Zachary Belcher 09 of 15 Runaway June Taylor Wallace 10 of 15 Restless Road Taylor Wallace 11 of 15 Chase Rice Taylor Wallace 12 of 15 Ray Fulcher Taylor Wallace 13 of 15 HARDY Tanner Gallagher 14 of 15 Elvie Shane Taylor Wallace 15 of 15 Blanco Brown Taylor Wallace