Go Inside TidalWave! All the Photos Behind-the-Scenes at the Inaugural Atlantic City Music Festival

The three-day beachfront "Roar on the Shore" Aug. 12-14 in New Jersey, featuring headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley. TidalWave partnered with Rock the Ocean to help generate awareness and raise funds for ocean conservation

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

Published on August 16, 2022 04:42 PM
01 of 15

Lauren Alaina

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
02 of 15

Luke Bryan

Tidal Music Festival
PJ Morreale
03 of 15

Travis Denning

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
04 of 15

BRELAND

Tidal Music Festival
PJ Morreale
05 of 15

Lindsay Ell

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
06 of 15

Riley Green

Tidal Music Festival
Samuel Crabtree
07 of 15

Lainey Wilson

Tidal Music Festival
PJ Morreale
08 of 15

Dierks Bentley

Tidal Music Festival
Zachary Belcher
09 of 15

Runaway June

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
10 of 15

Restless Road

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
11 of 15

Chase Rice

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
12 of 15

Ray Fulcher

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
13 of 15

HARDY

Tidal Music Festival
Tanner Gallagher
14 of 15

Elvie Shane

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
15 of 15

Blanco Brown

Tidal Music Festival
Taylor Wallace
