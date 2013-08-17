Thompson Square Brings Computers to a Honduras School

The country duo Thompson Square took time off their tour with Luke Bryan to help a community in Honduras.

Husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson – the reigning ACM and CMA vocal duo of the year – are ambassadors for ChildFund International, a nonprofit agency that provides food and education to children.

While visiting Lepaterique, Honduras, last winter, a boy handed Shawna a note asking for her help to get his school computers. The country stars made it happen, and this summer visited the computer lab named in their honor – “Aula Teconologica Keifer & Shawna.”

“The people of Lepaterique are kind and generous and hard workers,” Keifer explains. “We’ve been so fortunate in our career and in our lives. Everyone needs a little help every now and then.”