Part one of the double album drops on April 30 while part two is planned for release later this year

Thomas Rhett Drops Two Songs from Double Album Country Again Out in April: Some of My 'Best Work'

Thomas Rhett fans were in for a surprise Friday after the artist announced the release of a double album this year, with part one due out in April.

The album, entitled Country Again, is Thomas Rhett's fifth studio album and will be released in two parts. Country Again: Side A will be available on April 30 while Side B is planned for release later this year, according to a press release.

Along with the album announcement, Thomas Rhett, 30, released two new tracks from Side A, "Want It Again" and "Growing Up." His current single, "What's Your Country Song" is also featured on the 11-track album.

"Country Again: Side A is everything I wanted to say when I was 19 years old, but hadn't lived enough to know how to say any of those things yet," Thomas Rhett said in a release about the album, available for pre-order now.

"It's about the crazy journey that took me out into the world over the last ten years and ultimately brought me back home, more centered and content than ever, with a deep understanding for what's important in life," he continued. "I've had a blast sharing some of these songs in their acoustic form during quarantine and am blown away by the reaction the fans have already shown."

According to the press release, the album is entirely co-written by Thomas Rhett and channels a new perspective that comes from the "challenges of 2020 and life in-between."

The album also features personal moments like "To the Guys That Date My Girls," which is an ode to his three daughters, and "Heaven Right Now," about the death of a close friend.

"This is one of my favorite records I've ever gotten to make. I feel so centered as a person," Thomas Rhett said on his Instagram Stories late Thursday night. "A lot of these songs are written just kind of about the lessons I've learned over this decade and for sure in 2020."

"I'm so excited," he said of the album's release. "I really hope y'all enjoy this record."