Thomas Rhett Surprises Deserving Women with Their Military Sons and Daughters for Mother's Day

Thomas Rhett helped deserving mothers experience a homecoming they will never forget!

PEOPLE exclusively shares the heartwarming surprise the country star, 29, pulled off in partnership with Crown Royal for an early Mother’s Day present for four military moms.

The ladies thought they were all heading down to Florida to meet Rhett to pack care packages for active duty service members overseas as part of the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project but the singer had an even better moment in store.

“There’s no one more generous than moms, especially the moms of those who serve our country and today I get to give those moms a surprise they’ll never forget,” Thomas Rhett says in a video captured before the big reveal.

“We got to fly out four mothers of military and get to hear from them as a source of what it is like to be a mother of someone who is serving. We got audio messages from their sons and daughters,” he explains.

When Thomas Rhett asked one mom about what would be the proudest moment she could have as a mother, she responded: “Welcoming them home.”

Then the country star shocked all the women with an emotional reunion as their children surprised them.

And there was no shortage of happy tears!

“Spending some time with and recognizing these incredible women while reuniting them with their sons and daughters was really special,” Thomas Rhett said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It was a privilege to be part of it with Crown Royal and I look forward to celebrating all the moms in my life this Mother’s Day,” the father of two added.

He and wife Lauren Akins are parents to two daughters: daughters Ada James, 20 months, and Willa Gray, 3.

Rhett recently dropped the meaningful music video for his latest single “Look What God Gave Her” and it features his inspirations: the most important ladies in his life!

Co-starring Akins and their kids, the clip shows the ladies having a great time together with plenty of smiles and love to go around.

“It’s really a family-affair kind of thing,” Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE at the 2019 ACM Awards, where he took home the male vocalist award.

However, his daughters weren’t initially going to appear in the clip.

“They weren’t supposed to be in the video,” he said. “They were standing back there, had their little ballerina skirts on and during the middle of a shot, they just ran out there — and we kept the shot. ‘Cause any time they’re there, it just makes it sweeter.”