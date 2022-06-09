Thomas Rhett Gets Ready for Tour Kickoff (with Help from Riley Green!) at Nashville Show: Photos

Presented by SiriusXM and Pandora, the show took place Tuesday night at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, one week before Thomas Rhett's Bring the Bar to You Tour begins. The country star played his hits and songs off his new album, Where We Started.

Fans can catch highlights from the show on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET during Pandora LIVE in the 615: THOMAS RHETT virtual event. The event will also feature an interview with Thomas Rhett and SiriusXM's Storme Warren, with a free RSVP available here.