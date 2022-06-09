Thomas Rhett Gets Ready for Tour Kickoff (with Help from Riley Green!) at Nashville Show: Photos
Presented by SiriusXM and Pandora, the show took place Tuesday night at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, one week before Thomas Rhett's Bring the Bar to You Tour begins. The country star played his hits and songs off his new album, Where We Started.
Fans can catch highlights from the show on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET during Pandora LIVE in the 615: THOMAS RHETT virtual event. The event will also feature an interview with Thomas Rhett and SiriusXM's Storme Warren, with a free RSVP available here.
Backstage
Credit: John Shearer
Hugs
Credit: John Shearer
Ready to Roll
Credit: John Shearer
Riley Green and TR
Credit: John Shearer
Mic Check
Credit: John Shearer
Guitar Man
Credit: John Shearer
High Note
Credit: John Shearer
Crowd Control
Credit: John Shearer
