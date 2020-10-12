Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Celebrate 8-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'You Are My Rock'

"I have loved every second of our journey together," Thomas Rhett wrote of his wife

Thomas Rhett is pronouncing his love for wife Lauren Akins on their 8-year wedding anniversary.

On Monday, the country star, 30, shared a sweet post honoring her on his Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 8 year anniversary @laur_akins I seriously feel like we got married 6 months ago 😩," he began. "I have loved every second of our journey together. No matter how tough it has been at times, you are a fighter and I thank you and the Lord every day that you wake up and choose love."

"You are my rock, my inspiration and the woman that simply just makes life better," he continued. "I can't wait to relax with you, take naps with you and crush Netflix with you today! I love you so much honey! Also, I love your shoe choice in the photo, haha."

Akins, 30, shared an anniversary post celebrating her husband on Instagram as well.

"I'll go anywhere with you babe," she began. "These last 8 years have been the adventure of my dreams 💕 I love you more than any words on Instagram can say 🥰 Happy Anniversary @thomasrhettakins 🤍📷: @graysongregory."

Thomas Rhett and Akins adopted their eldest daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in 2017, and the "Be a Light" singer says he and Akins have been striving to teach her to embrace herself for who she is.

"[It's] something that we talk about really openly," Thomas Rhett told Entertainment Tonight about the conversations they have been sharing with Willa Gray who has noticed that her family "looks a lot different."

"I think me and Lauren's main thing we want to get across is how proud we are and that we want her to grow up proud of herself and of her family," he said. "[We tell Willa] to embrace who you are and to embrace your uniqueness and embrace your culture as well."

"That's something we want to educate her on as long as she's still in our household and even beyond that," he added.