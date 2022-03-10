Rhett Akins Says He 'Almost Threw Up' the First Time He Heard Son Thomas Rhett's Song on the Radio

Thomas Rhett and Rhett Akins are father-son goals!

During Thomas Rhett's first episode of his brand-new radio show, Where We Started Radio with Thomas Rhett on Apple Music Country, he welcomed his dad as his first guest and they talked all things music.

"It's been a lot of fun working with Apple Music on this show especially because it's offered me a chance to have deep conversations with a bunch of people who have been instrumental to my journey as an artist," the "Slow Down Summer" singer, 31, tells PEOPLE. "No one has had a bigger influence than my dad, which made him the perfect guest for us to launch with."

He continued, "Getting to hear his perspective on both of our careers, listening to him share stories I have never heard and getting to play some of our favorite country songs was just an incredible experience that I will now get to cherish forever."

During the episode, reflecting on the first time he heard his son's single "It Goes Like This" — which he had written — on the radio, Akins, 52, said he "pulled over on the side of the road."

Rhett Akins, Thomas Rhett Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett | Credit: Michael Loccisano/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

"I'll never forget Bobby Bones premiering it on his show and I was in my truck. That's when I still lived in Hendersonville. And he goes, 'Coming up next we got the brand new one from Thomas Rhett, 'It Goes Like This'' and I literally pulled over on the side of the road and almost threw up," he said, laughing.

Akins continued, "Because I was like, 'If Thomas Rhett fails in this business I don't want it to be because of me. I don't want my song to be the one that killed the career here.' So I was so nervous when it came on. I remember going to see you when you were still playing like little theaters and stuff and every night the crowd just seemed to get bigger and bigger and know that song a little bit more. Then I knew it was taking off."

Thomas Rhett added, "Yeah, that was definitely a, for me, 'where we started' moment."

During the episode, the country music stars also discuss the moment Akins knew he wanted to pursue a career in music, co-writing as father and son, and featuring music from George Strait, Reba McEntire and more.

Where We Started Radio with Thomas Rhett will air weekly on Tuesdays on Apple Music Country at 6 p.m. ET.

thomas rhett Thomas Rhett | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Last week, Thomas Rhett spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, where he performed twice and was nominated for two awards, and the singer revealed his birthday plans with wife Lauren Akins ahead of his March 30 birthday and April 1 release of his upcoming album, Where We Started.

"We are going to Telluride, Colorado," he said. "It's like one of our favorite places to go, and Mom and Dad haven't had a just us two trip in a minute, so, we're looking forward to it."

The couple is parents to four daughters – Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 4 months – and Thomas Rhett said he also suspects his kids will do something sweet on his special day.