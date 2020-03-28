Thomas Rhett Jokes He's 'Getting Old' After Hilarious Fall: 'Welcome to 30,' Wife Lauren Says

Image zoom Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett/Instagram

Thomas Rhett isn’t quite as spry as he used to be.

Just two days before turning 30, the country singer poked fun at himself, posting a video on social media that showed him taking a tumble while attempting to swing from a tree branch in his backyard.

Surrounded by wife Lauren Akins and their daughter Ada James, 2, Rhett seemed unsure of the entire ordeal from the get-go. “This is definitely gonna fall,” Rhett told his wife, who encouraged him to give it a try — while quipping to the camera, “this oughta be good.”

The mom of three even got their daughter in on the action. “Say, ‘Use your biceps, Daddy,’ ” she said to the adorable toddler, who kept cheering her dad on.

However, like Rhett suspected, as soon as he put his full weight on the branch, it snapped from the tree and he fell to the ground, causing his wife and daughter to start laughing.

“Try again,” Ada insisted, as his wife teased: “Welcome to 30, Daddy.”

“Well… I’m getting old,” he captioned the video.

RELATED: Newborn Lennon Love Makes Five! Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins’ Growing Family Life

Rhett will celebrate his milestone birthday next week on March 30, and he’ll certainly have plenty of company and family love. He and Lauren recently welcomed their third child, daughter Lennon Love Akins.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” Akins wrote in their happy announcement, alongside an adorable snot of their newborn getting a kiss from sisters Ada James and Willa Gray, 4.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” added Rhett. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone👍.”

Rhett has been open about his desire to have a large family, telling ABC News Radio over the summer that even though it can be “stressful” balancing parenting with his music, he’s ready to add more kids to the mix.

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should’ve had five more,’ because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family,” he said at the time. “There is nothing more fun than being around my children, so I can only imagine it gets more fun the more that you have.”