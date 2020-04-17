Thomas Rhett and His Daughters Perform Song from Frozen for Disney Singalong Special

For Thomas Rhett, his appearance on The Disney Family Singalong special was a family affair!

The country star’s daughters, Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, joined their dad to sing “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen for the ABC special Thursday night, which also featured performances from Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and the High School Musical cast.

The girls dressed up as princesses Elsa and Anna for their performance, and the father-daughter trio sang their hearts out from their front porch, tossing confetti around to mimic snow.

It’s no secret that the Rhett family loves Disney — for Halloween last year, the foursome dressed up as characters from The Little Mermaid, with Rhett, 30, going as Prince Eric to Willa’s Ariel.

“Had to get that kiss on the cheek from Ariel 😂🙌🏼” the “Life Changes” singer captioned a photo of the duo on Instagram at the time. He also shared photos of Ada as Flounder, and his wife Lauren Akins — who was pregnant with their third daughter at the time — as Ursula.

Akins, 30, and Rhett welcomed the family’s newest addition, Lennon Love, in February.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” Rhett shared on Instagram after welcoming Lennon. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth🙌🏼”

The father of three added that watching Willa and Ada meet Lennon for the first time “was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!”

“Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet,” he continued. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone👍”

The “Marry Me” singer has been candid about dad life since he and Akins became parents of three girls.

In March, he shared a photo holding Lennon — who had just spit up down his back.

“Everything’s fine😂” he joked in the caption.

In November, Akins revealed her baby bump at the 2019 American Music Awards, glowing in a shimmery burgundy and blue floor-length gown as she accompanied her husband, who performed during the ceremony.

Rhett seemed to predict the upcoming chaos of being parents of three, saying on the red carpet livestream, “We’re about to have three girls, so our house is going to be even more crazy than it already is.”