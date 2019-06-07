Thomas Rhett on Why He Clapped Back at Trolls Mocking Wife Lauren: 'Sometimes I Can't Hold Back'

Thomas Rhett does not back down when it comes to protecting his wife.

The country singer, 29, slammed Instagram users who criticized his wife Lauren Akins, 29, for her choice of attire at the CMT Awards on June 5, and is continuing to defend his wife.

“There just kind of comes a point where you can say whatever you want about me and my outfits and how ridiculous I look, but once you start talking about my wife, sometimes I can’t hold back,” Rhett told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

After the couple walked the CMT’s red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, fans heavily criticized Akins on Instagram for her outfit — a pink top, a leopard print dress, and pink heeled sandals.

“She looks like a mess,” one user commented, with another writing, “is Cheetah Girls 4 coming out?”

RELATED: Hosts Little Big Town Are Excited About CMT Awards Collaborations — and Those Wardrobe Changes!

Rhett disabled comments on his own account, and proceeded to jump in on PEOPLE’s Instagram of the couple, defending his wife from the critical comments against her.

“All of you with these hateful comments should be ashamed,” Rhett commented. “This world doesn’t need any more of your negativity.”

Rhett received both support and added criticism for standing by his wife, but the “It Goes Like This” singer does not regret stepping in.

“I said that stuff basically just to encourage people to be kind,” Rhett continued to ET. “I can’t imagine being on someone’s [Instagram] page and seeing something and ragging on them for something like that. I can’t imagine myself doing something like that, therefore I can’t imagine how someone else could do that.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

RELATED: The Fab Four! A Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins’ Family Life

“But that’s the world we live in with the internet and cyber-bullying,” he added. “It’s really unfortunate, and I wish people would just be kinder.”

Rhett, who has two children with Akins — daughters Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 22 months — opened the show on Wednesday night with a performance of his hit song “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time,” alongside Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty.

The singer released his fourth studio album, Center Point Road, on May 31, which features collaborations with Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini.

The singer will cohost the highly-anticipated 2019 CMA Fest along with Ballerini, which will air Sunday, August 4 on ABC.