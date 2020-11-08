Thomas Rhett Celebrates Lauren Akins' 31st Birthday: 'You Get More and More Beautiful Every Single Day'

Happy birthday, Lauren Akins!

On Sunday, Thomas Rhett shared a sweet tribute in honor of his wife's 31st birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happiest of birthdays to my lovely wife @laur_akins 🙌🙌 you continue to amaze me as a mother, as a giver, and as a friend. I love how much you love your friends and how much your friends love you. you get more and more beautiful every single day," the country singer wrote, along with photos of their at-home celebration, which included a Harry Potter-themed birthday cake.

"I consider myself to be one of the luckiest dudes in the world and I thank God he let me spend my life with you. I hope you felt loved, cherished and celebrated this weekend! Only 9 more years till your 40!! I love you!" Rhett, 30, concluded.

The couple, who marked their 8-year wedding anniversary in October, are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 3-year-old Ada James and 8-month-old Lennon Love.

In addition to celebrating Halloween recently, the family of five had another joyous milestone.

On Nov. 1, Rhett and Akins shared sweet tribute posts to Willa Gray, who celebrated her fifth birthday. "WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness," said the proud dad, who recently earned a CMA Awards nomination for musical event of the year.

"You make me such a better human being, and I'm inspired by you every single day. You may be 5 but you already act like your [sic] 15. You are the MOST amazing big sister that AJ and Lennon could ask for," the country singer continued. "I can’t wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way. To my beautiful baby girl, happy birthday sweet pea!"