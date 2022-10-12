Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary to 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins: 'Love You So Much'

In a video posted to social media, Thomas Rhett shared footage from the couple's wedding and many other sweet moments with their family

By
Published on October 12, 2022 03:00 PM
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are celebrating 10 years of marriage!

On Wednesday, the "Slow Down Summer" singer-songwriter commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet montage video to social media featuring footage of the couple's wedding and many other moments throughout their relationship alongside a tear-jerking caption.

"10 years with my best friend🙌 @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel," wrote Thomas Rhett, 32, on Instagram. "I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried."

He then expressed appreciation for their journey into parenthood, as the pair shares four daughters: Lillie Carolina, 11 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James 5, and Willa Gray, 6½. "10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day," continued Thomas Rhett. "I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe❤️"

Soundtracked by an unreleased song titled "Madly in Love," which Thomas Rhett's previously performed live, the video features clips from the past decade of their relationship. Starting with their wedding, the video then shows the pair at various parties, restaurants and picturesque vacation spots, getting ready for events and spending time with their family and dogs, Cash and Kona — as the song's romantic lyrics play throughout.

"That kiss was only the beginning / And to this day, when you walk in the room / My heart still doesn't know what it's supposed to do / And in my mind, girl, we're still 22 in a Tennessee field / Fireflies brighter than the moon / It's been a minute together since we said, "Forever" / And it's never been more true / I'm just so madly in love with you," begins the clip of Thomas Rhett singing on the acoustic track.

"You had a glow about you / Truly original / You've joked about our future / And I took it literal / I bottled up some courage / And went and bought a ring / And then, that next October you were walking down the aisle to me," concluded the "Madly in Love" snippet.

On Tuesday, Thomas Rhett revealed he and Akins, 32, were taking a short vacation to celebrate the marriage milestone. "One day in on our two night anniversary getaway. Tacos at 11:30 AM 😂," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his wife sitting across from him in a booth at a Mexican restaurant.

