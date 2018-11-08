Thomas Rhett Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Wife Lauren, Hoping She 'Can Relax for 2 Seconds'

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his wife Lauren Akins on her 29th birthday.

The “Life Changes” singer, 28, posted a slideshow — which included throwback pictures of Akins in a hat and overalls, an old red carpet photo and adorable windswept selfie of the duo, pictures of Akins eating sweets, snapshots of Akins in mom mode and other happy moments — in honor of the big day.

“Can’t believe this first picture was taken in 2010!!! Happy birthday @laur_akins you really are the kindest, funniest, most beautiful person inside and out on the planet,” Thomas Rhett captioned the Instagram post on Thursday.

“Honestly I hope today is filled with a little bit of nothing so you can relax for two seconds!!” he continued. “I love you babe!”

Later in the day, Thomas Rhett posted a picture of Akins grinning over an ice cream sundae with two candles in it. He captioned the photo simply with the heart eyes emoji.

“Thomas Rhett took me to birthday lunch,” Akins said on Rhett’s Instagram Story. “Really sweet.” For Akins’ birthday, the couple is raising money for Love One International, promising to match donations.

Thomas Rhett and Akins, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to 3-year-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda in May 2017, and 14-month-old Ada James, whom they welcomed in August 2017.

On Wednesday, Thomas Rhett had another milestone to commemorate — landing the title of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Country Star.

“Definitely feel like I just won a high school superlative,” Thomas Rhett wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @people for this — our family group text was hilarious but brutal today.”