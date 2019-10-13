Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wedding Anniversary to Pregnant Wife Lauren with Sweet Tribute

Seven years down, and many more to go!

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Atkins, celebrated seven years of marriage on Saturday, and expressed their love for one another in heartfelt tributes on social media.

“I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins,” the singer wrote. “It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day.”

“There is no one in the world like you babe,” he added, along with a candid photo of the couple fishing together. “You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good🙌🏼 I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey😍😍.”

RELATED: Big ‘Life Changes’! Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Expecting Third Daughter: ‘Bring on the Crazy’

Atkins, 29, also dedicated a loving message, writing, “Happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey 💛 you are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies🥰 I’m so thankful God gave me you:) can’t wait for the next 70 babe😘 y+m 💛 I love you Thomas Rhett.”

She included a series of photos of the couple and their family, which includes daughters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 3½.

The couple was childhood friends who began dating in high school — with a little nudge from Atkins’ dad — and married in 2012. In February 2017, they announced they were expecting a baby and had begun the process of adopting a child from Africa.

Now, during their latest year of marriage, Atkins and Rhett are preparing to expand their family with their third baby girl!

RELATED: Thomas Rhett Isn’t Stressing as He Awaits New Baby: ‘Maybe We Found the Calm in the Crazy’

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Rhett, 29, joked while announcing the news on Instagram. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

While welcoming a new child is far from stress-free, the soon-to-be father of three recently opened up about how he and Atkins have found “a more peaceful spot” while awaiting their baby girl.

“We’re all really excited,” Rhett said at a press conference in Nashville on Wednesday. “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, what in the world is happening? … But we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

However, the couple has also realized they have to make some changes for their growing family. The “Sixteen” singer revealed a new home is also in the family’s future: “We’re moving because we’ve completely outgrown our house.”