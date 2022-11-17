Entertainment Music Country The War and Treaty Open Up About Their Real-Life Love Story, Joke 'We Did Play All Those Games' The husband and wife duo gave one of the strongest performances of the night at last week's CMA Awards, after surprise dropping their EP By Tricia Despres Tricia Despres Instagram Twitter Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. Since graduating from Northern Illinois University with her Journalism degree firmly in her hands, the wife of one and mother of two has written for publications such as the Chicago Sun-Times, Taste of Country, and several state mags across the Midwest. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 12:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email The War And Treaty aren't entirely sure who fell in love with who first. "We met at a festival in Maryland that I used to do for kids where we would give away backpacks around back to school time," says Tanya Trotter of her now-husband and duo partner Michael Trotter Jr. during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "He was performing there, and he blew me away." "Actually, I noticed [Tanya] a long time before that," interjects Michael, his loud laugh booming through the telephone. "When I first saw her, I said to my parents that she was going to be my wife. I saw her on the big screen back in the '90s (in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit) and I was like, 'That is my wife right there.'" His premonition was right, as the current trailblazing duo did marry after years of playing the back-and-forth game of love, which they touch on in their euphoric single "Lover's Game." Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Duo The War and Treaty Honor Their Musical Heroes: 'Changed My World' "We did play all those games," remembers Tanya with a slight chuckle of the song she co-wrote alongside Michael and Dave Cobb and one of six songs featured on their groundbreaking new EP Blank Page. "Michael actually threw my phone number away. I really had to call around trying to figure out his phone number." "As a man, we always jump the gun whenever a woman wants our number," adds Michael. "We think it's for one reason and one reason only. And I was just like, 'There's no way she could want somebody like me.'" Indeed, Michael did have much on his plate at the time. Not only was he a homeless veteran not looking for a relationship, but he also was dealing with a post-traumatic stress disorder that had developed while serving in Iraq as a soldier in the U.S. Army's 6th Infantry Regiment. The War and Treaty. It's a condition he still battles to this day. "There are days when Tanya and I just look each other in the eyes and say, 'Are you OK today?" Michael explains. "Is today the day that I need to be a little bit more extra with you? Do I need to hold your hand, Mike? Do I need to run some cold water on your fingers? These are things that normal bands don't have to think about, but these are things that this band thinks about." It's a truth that just adds to the beautiful tapestry that is The War and Treaty, a duo who straddles effortlessly between the country and Americana genre and a duo that made history Nov. 9 as they perform The Rolling Stones classic "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" alongside Brothers Osborne at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Tanya and Michael Trotter of The War and Treaty. Austin Hargrave "Me and Tanya being the first black husband and wife duo to touch the stage of the CMAs — it's really something to where we're like, 'Wow, if we're going to work hard, this is the reason why we're going to do it." But there are so many other reasons too. "There's an opportunity here to carve our names amongst the giants like Ashford & Simpson, Johnny Cash and June Carter, Sonny and Cher — the great duos that we've had in history," says Michael. "People want to feel again. That's why we're here. That's why Chris Stapleton is here. That's why Brandi Carlile is here. We possess the power of the ancestry. We can make you feel like Nina Simone, we can make you feel like Ray Charles, we can make you feel like Loretta Lynn. And I think that is very important to have something in your life that reminds you of all those times." The couple's EP, Blank Page, is available now. Their Lover's Game tour will kick off in March, with tickets going on sale Friday.