During his wedding, Jake Hoot sang not one, but two original songs he wrote for his bride

The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Marries Brittney Hoyt: All the Details from Their 'Emotional' Tennessee Wedding

Voice winner Jake Hoot and Brittney Hoyt are married!

The singer — who won season 17 of the NBC singing competition series with coach Kelly Clarkson in 2019 — and Hoyt, both 32, tied the knot at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 7.

Hoyt, a labor and delivery nurse who also runs the nonprofit The Radiant Initiative, tells PEOPLE that Saddle Woods was her "dream venue." Her close friend Jacelyn, the owner of Crown and Veil Design, did all of the decor and brought the wedding to life.

Ahead of the ceremony, Hoyt and Hoot prayed together. Then to kick things off, the couple had their friend Brian Nhira lead worship to "bring the focus back to the faithfulness of the Lord."

The couple says it was "very important" to them that they wrote their own vows to each other. In addition, they each wrote vows to Hoot's 5-year-old daughter Macy (whom he shares with ex-wife Jessica Lynn Steele).

Image zoom Jake Hoot, his daughter Macy and bride Brittney Hoyt | Credit: The Family Films

Hoot also sang a song he co-wrote with Kyndon Oakes, Renn and Lee Turner for Hoyt called "Hallelujah" during his vows.

"I got very emotional reading my vows to both Brittney and Macy and then singing a song to my soon-to-be wife talking about my journey with her," Hoot says.

Image zoom Jake Hoot and Brittney Hoyt | Credit: The Family Films

During communion, Hoyt's sister Briley and brother Joseph sang NewSong's "When God Made You," which was the song Hoot and Hoyt sang when they first met eight years ago as wedding singers at their best friend's wedding. (Though they lost touch after the wedding, they reconnected while doing mission trips in Nicaragua; In September, they got engaged.)

Image zoom Jake Hoot and groomsmen | Credit: The Family Films

For the big day, Ariat outfitted and provided matching boots to Hoot and all of his groomsmen. Adrianna Papell provided all of Hoyt's dresses for the pre-wedding festivities.

Hoyt accessorized with her engagement ring, which features an oval-shaped diamond from a family friend, Gizelle Zohar. Hoot's ring, meanwhile, was handed down from his late grandfather.

Image zoom Jake Hoot | Credit: The Family Films

After the ceremony, the couple hosted a reception with catered barbecue from Mission Catering, whose owner they've gone on several mission trips with. For the rehearsal dinner, they had a traditional Italian meal with pasta and salad from The Bull and Thistle in Gainesboro, Tennessee.

Hoot's sister Katie homemade the desserts for the wedding, and the couple kept the drinks "simple" by having their favorite wine on-hand from Shatel Wines.

Image zoom Jake Hoot and Brittney Hoyt's wedding | Credit: The Family Films

For their first dance as a married couple, Hoot surprised Hoyt with yet another song he co-wrote for her with Marty and Misha Goetz called "And Then Suddenly." The song was inspired by a journal Hoyt gifted him of letters she had been writing to her husband for more than a decade.

"I wept like a baby when he surprised me with the song 'And Then Suddenly' for our first dance," Hoyt says.

Image zoom Jake Hoot and Brittney Hoyt's wedding venue | Credit: The Family Films

And the surprises didn't stop there. Before the garter toss, Hoot and his groomsmen did a dance that they had secretly prepared for Hoyt.

"During the dance, Jake's pants ripped from top to bottom!" Hoyt says. "That made for a lot of laughter."

Image zoom Brittney Hoyt and Jake Hoot | Credit: Kevin Trujillo