'The Voice' Alum Morgan Myles Debuts 'Hallelujah' Music Video and Talks Grand Ole Opry Debut

Myles was a finalist on season 22 of The Voice on coach Camila Cabello's team

By
Published on March 9, 2023 04:30 PM

Morgan Myles is making the song that changed the course of her career her own.

On Thursday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a music video for the former The Voice contestant's cover of "Hallelujah," which she performed as her audition on the show.

"Bottom line, 'Hallelujah' is my all-time favorite written song. It means something different to everyone on such a deeply emotional level," Myles, 36, tells PEOPLE of the song, written by Leonard Cohen. "You have to have experienced deep heartbreak and loss in your life to be able to deliver it in a genuine way. It was an honor to share my rendition for America and brought me to tears with the response it had on so many people, it's why I absolutely love what I do."

Morgan Myles Music Video Premiere
Morgan Myles. Jo Lopez

"The most memorable moment was hearing what each coach had to say afterward because after all the years of pursuing my dream, the ups and the downs, their words gave me so much encouragement," she says of her experience on the show. "I'm still so touched by what they each said and that will forever leave a huge impression on me."

Myles was a contestant on season 22 of The Voice. She was on coach Camila Cabello's team and a finalist on her season. Since then, she's gotten to make her Grand Ole Opry debut.

"[It] was literally a dream come true. I can't explain what an honor it was to have this take place for my soul and to keep going. After the show I was processing a lot and to be able to step onto this stage singing my original music, then getting a standing ovation, [it] brought me to tears," she says.

"It's what I've worked for my whole life. It was a moment that I felt accepted and respected by my Nashville community and I still get teary just thinking about that beautiful moment," she adds. "That moment told me people believe in you, believe in yourself. I needed that."

Myles also says that choosing the Ryman in Nashville as her venue for the "Hallelujah" music video was like destiny: "It was like the Ryman chose me."

"I was offered this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity right after my Opry debut and it was a no-brainer for me. The 'Mother Church' has this spiritual embedded history in its walls, pews, everywhere. All the greats have played there before you and when you're in that space you're swept away," she says.

Morgan Myles Music Video Premiere
"Hallelujah" cover art. Courtesy of Morgan Myles

In the music video, Myles appears on stage wearing a red gown and eventually makes her way through the venue as she sings along to the peaceful tune.

"I can't think of a more appropriate song that could represent the Ryman," Myles adds. "'Hallelujah' and the Ryman both embody a deep-rooted connection that makes music sound more beautiful than anywhere else."

Myles — who released her album Therapy in 2020 and is gearing up to go on tour — says she has "new music coming very soon." To stay up to date on all things Myles, sign up for her "Mylestone" fan club at morganmyleslive.com.

