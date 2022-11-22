'The Voice's Bryce Leatherwood on Making Blake Shelton Proud: 'I Hope to Be Something Like Him One Day'

Bryce Leatherwood wants to make his coach Blake Shelton proud before his exit on The Voice.

The 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, came back strong on Monday night with his performance of George Strait's classic "Amarillo by Morning" after being saved by the wildcard last week.

"This is the first time I've ever felt like a stage mom," Shelton, 46, said after his performance. "I was so into that. I love George Strait and I love Bryce."

He continued, "The position you were in last week, who knows how that happened. But that's how you fix it."

Speaking to PEOPLE in a group interview after the show, Leatherwood opened up about how his relationship with the "Sangria" singer has progressed throughout the season.

"He's an incredible coach and he's a great friend," he says. "He's definitely someone that I can relate to in a lot of ways and he sees a lot of himself in me — at least I hope so."

He adds, "I hope to be something like him one day. I think I would be doing pretty good."

Earlier this year, Shelton announced he would be taking a step back from the show after this season for the first time since its premiere. Because of this, Leatherwood only wishes "to make the old man proud."

"He's tuckered out but he gives as much as he can to everyone who's ever been on this show and been on this team. I think it says a lot about a man who's been able to do something for 12 years, interact with young artists and support them in any way that he can."

He concludes, "It takes a lot for someone to do that. Especially at this caliber."

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

As he prepared to take the stage on Monday, Leatherwood said he chose "Amarillo By Morning" because "I cut my teeth with this song" at his local bars.

But singing such an iconic song on live television also comes with pressure: "If you come at the King you best not miss."

And he didn't!

"Well Bryce I'm no country expert as Blake will remind you often, but I gotta say it just sounded so perfect and so natural," said John Legend — who coaches alongside Shelton, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani. "A man named Bryce Leatherwood singing a George Strait song. It was a perfect execution of that song."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.