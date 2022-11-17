'The Voice' Alum Madeline Consoer's New Single 'Little Miss' Is About 'Two-Faced' Nashville Girls

The song, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, is also the title track of the singer's debut EP

By
Published on November 17, 2022 11:00 AM

Madeline Consoer is kicking off a new era with her new single "Little Miss."

The 26-year-old The Voice alum says the explosive country-rock track, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, is the result of her and musicians Chase McDaniel and Jerry Jacobs downing "a pot of coffee each" in the studio, calling it the "most high-energy song we've done together."

Consoer, who made it to the Top 17 on the singing show in 2020, says that the bombastic anthem is inspired by an experience she shared in the studio that day.

Madeline Consoer. Daniel Lee

"I ended up telling the guys about this girl that — mind you — used to be my friend, but told my boyfriend that I was psycho," the singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE in a statement. "This led to me going into a rant about how 80 percent of the girls here in Nashville are two-faced."

"And there lies the birth of 'Little Miss,'" Consoer adds.

Through scathing lyrics like "You've been testing my nerves / You've been twisting my words like a politician," the Wisconsin-born musician makes it perfectly clear how she feels about the "little miss two-faced" she wrote the song about.

Consoer also revealed to PEOPLE that "Little Miss" is more than just a cathartic song — it's also the title track of an EP she's getting ready to release on Dec. 16.

Daniel Lee

The former Voice contestant, who has previously only released singles, says that each song on Little Miss "has its own different character that I got to play."

"I really feel like it shows versatility in all the kinds of ways I love to write and sing," says the Nashville-based performer. "I just felt like it was time to compile some of my favorite work."

"I've never been more excited than I am right now to release these songs," she says.

