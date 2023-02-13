'The Voice' Alum Craig Wayne Boyd Premieres Romantic New Single 'One Line Away': Listen

Craig Wayne Boyd is one lucky guy!

The season 7 winner of The Voice captured America's heart — and then just a mere two days after taking home the title for Team Blake Shelton, he met the woman who would become his wife. Nearly a decade later, he's written a song about how he managed to capture her heart, forever.

"One Line Away," shared exclusively with PEOPLE a day before its official Feb. 14 release, details "those anxious moments right before pledging your love to that significant other," the singer and multi-instrumentalist, 44, explains.

"I was smitten by [my wife] Taylor the very first time I saw her from afar and even more so after an evening of conversation," he continues. "I truly feel like I knew she was going to be 'the one' from day one!"

When it came time to seal the deal with his one and only, Boyd admits he had a bit of help popping the big question namely, from his oldest son, Jaxon, who's now 10.

"After the initial meeting between Taylor and Jax, he asked me, 'Daddy, can we keep her?' so there was no convincing needed to have him help me," Boyd recalls. "We were on our way back to Nashville from a show in Branson, Missouri when Jax and I asked Taylor to join our family."

The couple is now parents of five, having added four more kids to their clan after tying the knot. "When you know, you know," Boyd explains of his sweet proposal story.

"One Line Away" was co-written with Trent Tomlinson and Arlos Smith, which Boyd notes is a first-time collaboration for all. "Though I have known both Trent and Arlos for many years, this was the first time we have sat down to create together. But probably not the last!"

Craig Wayne Boyd. Tyler Woods

Boyd, who earned Shelton his fourth victory on the long-running reality show, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his previous single "My Baby's Got a Smile on Her Face." debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

He tells PEOPLE that he's planning a busy year: "I am diving head first into 2023 ready to get on the road and play good ole country music for ya and bring y'all some fresh, new tunes to boot."