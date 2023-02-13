'The Voice' Alum Craig Wayne Boyd Premieres Romantic New Single 'One Line Away': Listen

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, the season 7 winner of the hit reality show gave PEOPLE a first listen to the sweet song he wrote specifically about his own marriage proposal

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 13, 2023 08:30 PM

Craig Wayne Boyd is one lucky guy!

The season 7 winner of The Voice captured America's heart — and then just a mere two days after taking home the title for Team Blake Shelton, he met the woman who would become his wife. Nearly a decade later, he's written a song about how he managed to capture her heart, forever.

"One Line Away," shared exclusively with PEOPLE a day before its official Feb. 14 release, details "those anxious moments right before pledging your love to that significant other," the singer and multi-instrumentalist, 44, explains.

"I was smitten by [my wife] Taylor the very first time I saw her from afar and even more so after an evening of conversation," he continues. "I truly feel like I knew she was going to be 'the one' from day one!"

When it came time to seal the deal with his one and only, Boyd admits he had a bit of help popping the big question namely, from his oldest son, Jaxon, who's now 10.

"After the initial meeting between Taylor and Jax, he asked me, 'Daddy, can we keep her?' so there was no convincing needed to have him help me," Boyd recalls. "We were on our way back to Nashville from a show in Branson, Missouri when Jax and I asked Taylor to join our family."

The couple is now parents of five, having added four more kids to their clan after tying the knot. "When you know, you know," Boyd explains of his sweet proposal story.

"One Line Away" was co-written with Trent Tomlinson and Arlos Smith, which Boyd notes is a first-time collaboration for all. "Though I have known both Trent and Arlos for many years, this was the first time we have sat down to create together. But probably not the last!"

Craig Wayne Boyd
Craig Wayne Boyd. Tyler Woods

Boyd, who earned Shelton his fourth victory on the long-running reality show, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his previous single "My Baby's Got a Smile on Her Face." debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He tells PEOPLE that he's planning a busy year: "I am diving head first into 2023 ready to get on the road and play good ole country music for ya and bring y'all some fresh, new tunes to boot."

Related Articles
US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton and 'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Perform National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes heads off the field after a 20-17 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images); Tim McGraw attends the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Tim McGraw Tries the Patrick Mahomes Football Toss — and Offers to Be 'Backup' for the NFL Star
Ty Herndon engaged credit jeremy ryan
Ty Herndon Is Engaged to Boyfriend Alex After 6 Months of Dating: 'It Has Been an Amazing Journey'
new artitsts Thunderstorm https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203941383049486
'The Voice' Favorite Thunderstorm Artis Reflects on Meeting His Soulmate on New Single 'Surprise'
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Fans as She Gets Cozy in Bed with Chase Stokes — Watch!
Maren Morris
Watch Maren Morris Perform 'I Can't Love You Anymore' for Upcoming 'Austin City Limits' TV Special
Diamond White at the premiere of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" held at the Walt Disney Studios Lot on February 4, 2023 in Burbank, California.
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
luke bryan wedding to Caroline Boyer December 8, 2006
Luke Bryan Reveals Story Behind Wedding Pic of Him and Wife Caroline 'Squeezing Each Other's Butts'
Hardy and Morgan Wallen
HARDY's Mom Sarah Says Morgan Wallen Drove Her Son Home from the Hospital After Tour Bus Accident
An image of the late Loretta Lynn is projected on a screen while Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kacey Musgraves Performs 'Coal Miner's Daughter' in Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shania Twain TOUT
Shania Twain Says She Would Love to Collaborate with Younger Artists in the Future at 2023 Grammys
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ingrid Andress attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Ingrid Andress Shares at 2023 Grammys How a Kickball Game Led to Collaboration with Sam Hunt
Hillary Scott
Lady A's Hillary Scott Talks Collab with FOR KING + COUNTRY at 2023 Grammys: 'A Real Perfect Match'
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde accept the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley McBryde Calls Carly Pearce Collaboration a 'Wonderful Thing For Our Friendship' at 2023 Grammys
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn4zNRUOzRP/?hl=en. Miranda Lambert/Instagram
Miranda Lambert on Posting Husband's Abs Online: 'If You Look Like That, You Got to Share Your Gift'
tigirlily. credit: Monument Records
Touring with Tigirlily Gold! Sister Duo Take PEOPLE Behind-the-Scenes Across the Country