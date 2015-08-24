The Judds Are Reuniting and Heading to Las Vegas!

They’re back!

It’s been almost five years since the Judds performed together, but that’s about to change. The mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are reuniting for a nine-show Las Vegas residency at the Venetian.

Titled “Girls Night Out” – a nod to their 1985 smash hit tune of the same name – the show kicks off Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 24.

“It’s a look back, a look present and a look forward,” Wynonna tells PEOPLE. “We’re going to talk a lot about our story. We have a great sense of humor and the show’s about laughter and celebration as well as music.”

But mostly, Wynonna confesses, she’s just really looking forward to seeing her mom back in action.

“I know that my mama’s party dress is hanging, dry cleaned and ready to go,” says Wynonna, 51, who is also planning a solo album for February. “I’m looking forward to this show because it’s an opportunity to celebrate my mom.

“My mom is wacky and wonderful and has her own sense of humor. Back in the early days, I was like, ‘Mother! Don’t say that!’ I was very concerned about our image back then. But now’s the time to, as my son says, chill out! I’m just going to really enjoy her and be in the moment,” says Wynonna. “She’s ready to start practicing every twirl. Get ready for the costume changes and the tiara.”

And Naomi, who’s already got racks of clothes pulled out in preparation for the trip to Vegas, couldn’t agree more.

“This show is for the fans that I have missed every single day since leaving the stage,” says Naomi, 69. “It will be the thrill of my life to join Wynonna on stage again in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world.”

Tickets go on sale Aug. 28 at any Venetian box office and start at $59.50.

