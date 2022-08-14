The Chicks Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' Cover

Country stars The Chicks paid their respects to the late Olivia Newton-John in a heartfelt rendition of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," the star's solo number from Grease, while performing on tour in Washington on Saturday night.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, took time out of their regular set to honor Newton-John, encouraging people to "sing along."

"We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John," Maines said to the crowd. "I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song."

Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock

A member of the audience caught video of the moment, as the trio played the emotional ballad. Maines ended the performance with a final shoutout to the four-time Grammy winner's memory.

A successful singer-songwriter and actress, Newton-John died on Monday at 73. She died early in the morning "at her Ranch in Southern California," where she was "surrounded by family and friends," read the announcement alongside a stunning photo of the actress and singer-songwriter on her official Instagram Monday.

We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, announced Monday on Newton-John's social media channels.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

John Travolta posted a loving tribute to Newton-John after the news of her death at age 73, noting his Grease costar's "incredible" impact.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he captioned a throwback photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again."

"Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" he concluded.

Travolta — whose wife Kelly Preston also died of breast cancer, in 2020 — and Newton-John remained close over the years since starring in 1978's Grease as iconic lovebirds Danny and Sandy, two teens who couldn't be more different but form an unlikely romance.