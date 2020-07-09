Singer Natalie Maines said criticism Beyoncé faced for taking the country music stage was "disgusting"

The Chicks Say They Were Treated 'Very Weird' Backstage Ahead of 2016 CMAs Beyoncé Performance

The Chicks are recounting a tense moment at the 2016 CMA Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Performing a collaborative rendition of Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons" from her album, Lemonade, the live performance marked a return to the spotlight for the group.

After making public comments disapproving then-President George W. Bush and the Iraq war in 2003, The Chicks had been blacklisted from the country music world. And the night of the CMA Awards, the group said they weren't exactly welcomed back with open arms.

"They treated us very weird backstage," Maines, 45, said before commenting on the backlash aimed at Beyoncé for dabbling in the country genre, "For them to disrespect her that way was disgusting."

Strayer, 47, then added that she "used to care way too much what people thought," but now she's adopted a more carefree attitude "which [she] didn't have before."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The upbeat 2016 performance saw Maines, Strayer and Maguire, 50, sing parts of the "Daddy Lessons" chorus, backed up by a full band of harmonica, saxophone and banjo players.

For the performance, Beyoncé wore an ethereal sea-foam green sheer illusion gown, while the Chicks donned all-black looks. At one point, the foursome sang an interlude from the award-winning group's 2002 hit, "Long Time Gone."

At the time, Maines tweeted that the group had sworn off the country music stage — until the Beyoncé asked them to join her: "I'm pretty sure I've uttered the sentence, 'I will never perform on the CMA's again as long as I live.' And then came 🐝:)"

RELATED VIDEO: Dixie Chicks Change Name to The Chicks amid Nationwide Protests for Racial Justice

In March, the Chicks opened up to Allure, telling the magazine that they no longer feel part of the country community. The group reflected on their career-halting backlash.

"When we started doing this music, I liked the people in our industry. We always waved that country flag when people would say it wasn’t cool. And then to see how quickly the entire industry turned on us," said Maines.

The singer added: "I was shocked that people thought that we were different than what we were. I always felt like we were so genuine."