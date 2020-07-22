The singer joked that it would be "a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now because of where we're at with this current president"

The Chicks' Natalie Maines Jokes She'd 'Make Out' with George W. Bush Now in Comparison to Trump

By comparison, the Chicks would embrace former President George W. Bush with open arms.

On Tuesday, the country music group — which consists of Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire — appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote their new album Gaslighter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During one portion of the interview, host Andy Cohen asked the artists whether they've had a change of heart about Bush, 74, given their stance on the current commander-in-chief, Donald Trump.

"You know, I joke that today I might actually make out with George Bush," laughed Maines, 45. "... I don't rethink that I didn't want to go to war and that 'weapons of mass destruction' were a lie, but, yes, it would be a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now because of where we're at with this current president."

The band (who dropped the "Dixie" from their name this year amid nationwide protests against systemic racism) infamously became blacklisted from the country music scene after Maines made remarks about the then-president during their London concert on March 10, 2003. During the show, Maines voiced her disapproval of the Iraq war and Bush.

“Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all,” the singer said at the time. “We do not want this war, this violence. And we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas.”

Image zoom The Chicks, George W. Bush Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images; Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres in March, Maines, Maguire, 50, and Strayer, 47, reflected on the controversial comments that resulted in major backlash from their peers.

“I think we were one of the first people to feel that ‘cancel culture’ and I think, you know, what we said — or, what I said — back then would not even be a thing today because it was really mild compared to what people say today,” said Maines.

“On one hand, everyone has this forum where they can say whatever they want to say, but on the other hand this platform can move really quickly and ruin people’s lives,” Maines added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dixie Chicks Change Name to The Chicks amid Nationwide Protests for Racial Justice

“When we started doing this music, I liked the people in our industry. We always waved that country flag when people would say it wasn’t cool. And then to see how quickly the entire industry turned on us,” said Maines of the immediate backlash.