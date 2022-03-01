The Chicks Announce North American Summer Tour in Support of Gaslighter: 'Can't Wait to See You'
The Chicks are hitting the road this summer!
The country trio announced a 27-date North American tour on Monday that comes in support of their 2020 album Gaslighter.
The album, which cracked the Billboard 200 top three and was produced by Jack Antonoff, was the group's first record in 14 years, and also the first since they rebranded as The Chicks.
Natalie Maines, 47, Emily Strayer, 49, and Martie Maguire, 52, dropped "Dixie," a nickname for the Civil War-era South, from their band's name in June 2020, saying in a statement at the time that they "wanted to meet this moment" amid nationwide racial injustice protests.
Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis will join the group on tour for select dates.
"We can't wait to see you all again!" The Chicks wrote on Twitter.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time here.
Tour dates are as follows:
June 14 — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — St. Louis, Mo.
June 15 — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — Tinley Park, Ill.
June 17 — Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival — Manchester, Tenn.
June 19 — Ruoff Music Center — Noblesville, Ind.
June 21 — Riverbend Music Center — Cincinnati
June 22 — Pine Knob Music Theatre — Clarkston, Mich.
June 24 — Budweiser Stage — Toronto
June 27 — Blossom Music Center — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
June 29 — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — Syracuse, N.Y.
June 30 — Xfinity Theatre — Hartford, Conn.
July 2 — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater —Wantagh, N.Y.
July 5 — Xfinity Center — Mansfield, Mass.
July 6 — PNC Bank Arts Center — Holmdel, N.J.
July 8 — Waterfront Music Pavilion — Camden, N.J.
July 9 — Jiffy Lube Live — Bristow, Va.
July 12 — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — Raleigh, N.C.
July 14 — PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, N.C.
July 16 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — Alpharetta, Ga.
July 23 — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — Chula Visa, Calif.
July 25 — Greek Theatre — Los Angeles
July 29 — Santa Barbara Bowl — Santa Barbara, Calif.
July 30 — Shoreline Amphitheatre — Mountain View, Calif.
Aug. 2 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, Colo.
Aug. 5 — USANA Amphitheatre — West Valley City, Utah
Aug. 6 — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater — Nampa, Idaho
Aug. 9 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater — Bend, Ore.
Aug. 13 — Gorge Amphitheatre — Quincy, Wash.