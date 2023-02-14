The Chicks Announce 2023 Summer World Tour with Maren Morris and More Guests: 'See You Soon'

The Chicks are ready, ready, ready, ready, ready to hit the road!

After wrapping a U.S. tour last year, the country trio made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer announced a new, global run of concerts on Tuesday, which are set to go down this summer with special guests Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers.

"North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada! See you soon," wrote The Chicks in a press statement, before acknowledging fans in the U.K. and Europe. "We can't wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond — it's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to get back!"

Kicking off in Oslo, Norway on June 20, the "Goodbye Earl" performers will perform throughout the U.K. and Europe through July 4 before launching the North American leg with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 21. After making stops in Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and more states through Sept. 1, they'll wrap the tour with a Canadian string of shows from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18.

The Chicks. Kim Maguire

Morris will open for The Chicks in the U.K., Europe and Canada, while the U.S. leg will feature Harper at nine shows and Wild Rivers at 12 shows.

Tickets for most U.S. dates will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with the Europe, U.K. and Canada dates going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The Bethel, New York; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; and Sioux Falls, North Dakota shows will go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ahead of the tour, The Chicks will also perform their first-ever concert residency, billed as "The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas," set to take place in May at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

The Grammy-winning group's most recent album, Gaslighter, was released in 2020.

The Chicks. Rick Kern/WireImage

See below for The Chicks' 2023 summer world tour dates.

June 20 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

June 21 - Stockholm, SE - Avicii Arena

June 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

June 27 - Cardiff, WLS - Cardiff Castle

June 28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Arena

June 30 - Dublin, DE - 3Arena

July 2 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

July 4 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

July 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

July 25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center

July 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

July 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 5 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 11 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

Aug. 13 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Aug. 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena

Aug. 19 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa Fairgrounds

Aug. 25 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena

Aug. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Aug. 30 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena

Sept. 1 - Sioux Falls, ND - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 5 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sept. 7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 8 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sept. 10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sept. 12 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 16 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena