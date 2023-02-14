Entertainment Music Country The Chicks Announce 2023 Summer World Tour with Maren Morris and More Guests: 'See You Soon' "We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada," said the country trio in a press statement By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 14, 2023 11:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos The Chicks. Photo: Kim Maguire The Chicks are ready, ready, ready, ready, ready to hit the road! After wrapping a U.S. tour last year, the country trio made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer announced a new, global run of concerts on Tuesday, which are set to go down this summer with special guests Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers. "North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada! See you soon," wrote The Chicks in a press statement, before acknowledging fans in the U.K. and Europe. "We can't wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond — it's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to get back!" Kicking off in Oslo, Norway on June 20, the "Goodbye Earl" performers will perform throughout the U.K. and Europe through July 4 before launching the North American leg with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 21. After making stops in Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and more states through Sept. 1, they'll wrap the tour with a Canadian string of shows from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18. The Chicks. Kim Maguire Morris will open for The Chicks in the U.K., Europe and Canada, while the U.S. leg will feature Harper at nine shows and Wild Rivers at 12 shows. Tickets for most U.S. dates will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with the Europe, U.K. and Canada dates going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The Bethel, New York; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; and Sioux Falls, North Dakota shows will go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Ahead of the tour, The Chicks will also perform their first-ever concert residency, billed as "The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas," set to take place in May at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. The Grammy-winning group's most recent album, Gaslighter, was released in 2020. The Chicks. Rick Kern/WireImage See below for The Chicks' 2023 summer world tour dates. June 20 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum June 21 - Stockholm, SE - Avicii Arena June 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome June 27 - Cardiff, WLS - Cardiff Castle June 28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Arena June 30 - Dublin, DE - 3Arena July 2 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena July 4 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena July 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center July 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena July 25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center July 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena July 29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena July 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex Aug. 2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion Aug. 3 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Aug. 5 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Aug. 6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium Aug. 11 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC Aug. 13 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater Aug. 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena Aug. 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena Aug. 19 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa Fairgrounds Aug. 25 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair Aug. 26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena Aug. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center Aug. 30 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena Sept. 1 - Sioux Falls, ND - Denny Sanford Premier Center Sept. 5 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena Sept. 7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome Sept. 8 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place Sept. 10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre Sept. 12 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre Sept. 15 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre Sept. 16 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens Sept. 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena