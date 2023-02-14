The Chicks Announce 2023 Summer World Tour with Maren Morris and More Guests: 'See You Soon'

"We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada," said the country trio in a press statement

By
Published on February 14, 2023 11:15 AM
The Chicks Announce Summer World Tour with Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers: 'See You Soon'
The Chicks. Photo: Kim Maguire

The Chicks are ready, ready, ready, ready, ready to hit the road!

After wrapping a U.S. tour last year, the country trio made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer announced a new, global run of concerts on Tuesday, which are set to go down this summer with special guests Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers.

"North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada! See you soon," wrote The Chicks in a press statement, before acknowledging fans in the U.K. and Europe. "We can't wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond — it's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to get back!"

Kicking off in Oslo, Norway on June 20, the "Goodbye Earl" performers will perform throughout the U.K. and Europe through July 4 before launching the North American leg with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 21. After making stops in Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and more states through Sept. 1, they'll wrap the tour with a Canadian string of shows from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18.

The Chicks Announce Summer World Tour with Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers: 'See You Soon'
The Chicks. Kim Maguire

Morris will open for The Chicks in the U.K., Europe and Canada, while the U.S. leg will feature Harper at nine shows and Wild Rivers at 12 shows.

Tickets for most U.S. dates will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with the Europe, U.K. and Canada dates going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The Bethel, New York; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; and Sioux Falls, North Dakota shows will go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ahead of the tour, The Chicks will also perform their first-ever concert residency, billed as "The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas," set to take place in May at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

The Grammy-winning group's most recent album, Gaslighter, was released in 2020.

(L-R) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The Chicks. Rick Kern/WireImage

See below for The Chicks' 2023 summer world tour dates.

June 20 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

June 21 - Stockholm, SE - Avicii Arena

June 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

June 27 - Cardiff, WLS - Cardiff Castle

June 28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Arena

June 30 - Dublin, DE - 3Arena

July 2 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

July 4 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

July 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

July 25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center

July 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

July 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 5 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 11 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

Aug. 13 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Aug. 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena

Aug. 19 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa Fairgrounds

Aug. 25 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena

Aug. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Aug. 30 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena

Sept. 1 - Sioux Falls, ND - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 5 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sept. 7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 8 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sept. 10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sept. 12 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 16 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Related Articles
Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend
Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour 2023 with Stops in 25 U.S. Cities
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Keith Urban
Keith Urban Announces North American Tour: 'It's Really Gonna Be Tough to Get Us Off the Stage'
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces More Celebration Tour Dates as Fans Flock to Get Tickets to Upcoming Greatest Hits Show
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! 
Kelly Hansen and Bruce Watson of Foreigner perform on stage at Abbotsford Centre on October 22, 2017 in Abbotsford, Canada.
Foreigner to Launch Historic Farewell Tour In 2023 — 'Very Difficult Decision,' Says Kelly Hansen
BLINK-182 RETURNS FOR MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR & NEW MUSIC REUNITING MARK, TOM, AND TRAVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 10 YEARS
Blink-182 Reunites with Tom DeLonge for Massive 2023 World Tour, New Album and 'Edging' Single
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Pink, Brandi Carlile, Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar
Pink Announces Summer 2023 Stadium Tour with Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and More
Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Depp Announces Summer 2023 UK Tour with Hollywood Vampires Band amid Shows with Jeff Beck
Singer Anita Baker onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995 to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'The Songstress'
Dixie Chicks
The Chicks Announce North American Summer Tour in Support of 'Gaslighter' : 'Can't Wait to See You'
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 North American 'Mathematics' Tour Dates
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 'Mathematics' North American Stadium Tour — See the Full List of Dates!
Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates
Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates!
Barry Manilow's New Dr. Pepper Ad Made Him Nostalgic for His Jingle-Writing Days: 'It Paid the Rent'
Barry Manilow Announces 'Manilow: Hits 2022' North American Arena Tour Dates
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020