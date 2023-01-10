The Band Perry's Neil Perry Is Engaged to Sofia Sclafani: 'Forever Kind of Love'

Neil Perry is soaking in the "happiest day of my life."

On Tuesday, The Band Perry member announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani by sharing photos from the proposal on social media.

"forever kind of love, 1.2.23," Neil, 32, captioned the post, which features sweet photos of the couple in the snow in Utah, the ring and their cabin.

He also thanked the people who made the engagement possible.

"shoutout to @larryflowersjewelry for creating the most beautiful ring for the most beautiful girl! and can't thank @marstakesphotos enough for capturing the happiest day of my life on film!" he concluded.

Neil — who has largely kept his relationship under wraps — will be the second in his band, which also includes siblings Kimberly and Reid, to get married.

Kimberly, 39, revealed she secretly married Johnny Costello in 2019 through an Instagram post.

Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas," wrote Kimberly, who was previously married to MLB player J.P. Arencibia before filing for divorce in 2018. "Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' "

Perry added that she and her husband hopped in a black Corvette on June 17, 2019 and ventured from L.A. to Las Vegas to get married at midnight.

"It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!" she wrote in the caption.

"I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever," Perry concluded. "🤍, Mrs. Costello."

As for the band's music, their latest release was 2019's "Nite Swim" and "The Good Life."