The Band Perry Announces Hiatus and Says Members Will Focus on 'Individual Creative Pursuits'

The sibling trio — comprised of Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry — rose to fame with "If I Die Young" in 2010

By
Published on March 27, 2023 05:10 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry attend the Build Series to discuss 'The Good Life' at Build Studio on July 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
The Band Perry. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty

It's time to lay The Band Perry down in a bed of roses — at least for now.

The "If I Die Young" sibling trio posted a note on Instagram Monday to announce a hiatus from making music as a group, telling fans they'll be focusing on "individual creative pursuits" while continuing to support one another.

"We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits," read a joint statement from members Kimberly, Neil and Reid.

"During this season we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do," continued the note. "Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true!"

After getting their starts as separate performers, the siblings joined together as The Band Perry in 2005 and officially debuted in 2009 with the single "Hip to My Heart," which reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The band's first major hit, "If I Die Young," arrived the following year, topped multiple country charts, peaked at No. 14 on the all-genres Billboard Hot 100 and became certified seven-times platinum by the RIAA.

Through the mid-2010s, The Band Perry earned more hits with "You Lie," "All Your Life," "Postcard from Paris," "Better Dig Two," "Done," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" and "Chainsaw," among others. In 2015, they won the best country duo/group performance Grammy Award for "Gentle on My Mind."

The Mississippi-born trio then pivoted to pop music in 2017 with the single "Stay in the Dark" before releasing an EP with the new sound, 2018's Coordinates.

More recently, 38-year-old Kimberly revealed in late 2021 that she got married to partner Johnny Costello in June of the same year, while Neil, 32, announced his engagement to partner Sofia Sclafani in January.

Following the hiatus announcement, Kimberly posted a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram, shared to her story alongside the caption, "Spring things are happening ..."

