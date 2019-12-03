It was such an honor to be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! This was from rehearsal on Tuesday evening, and that’s when it all started feeling real.
I loved this view from my hotel window and I sure love being in New York City. There’s such an energy among all those skyscrapers that makes you feel small in the best way.
4:15 a.m. wake up to get ready with hair and makeup! Had a little breakfast to start the day too. Starr Blackshere did my makeup and is such a lovely human!
A couple last curls before leaving! I used a lot of hairspray too just in case the wind got a hold of them, ha!
Roses are my very favorite flower and our hotel had this beautiful, decorated wall of roses we stopped by on our way out the door. I got to wear a coat my mom got me for Christmas a couple of years ago covered in a floral print!
We made it to the parade grounds and hung out inside a holding bus until it was time to head towards the float! We met a bunch of sweet kids, Ronald McDonald and Miss America hanging on the bus.
This is Rosanne and she is one of the 8,000 volunteers it takes to make the parade happen, that I had the pleasure of meeting. She was such a spirited character, and told me this year was her 64th year being a part of the parade. I want to be like Rosanne when I grow up.
All of a sudden it was time to head to the Cracker Barrel float! I climbed up this little ladder to the top and had quite a few of the parade ahead and behind me up there! The wind was blowing like crazy in between the buildings where we were parked, but I was soooo excited to be there!
And then it was go time!! I was overwhelmed, seeing so many smiling faces waving and saying, “Happy Thanksgiving” through the streets! And in the building windows too! What a joyful thing to see a city of people gathered for a tradition that’s been happening for 93 years.
And then we rounded the corner in front of Macy’s and it was time to sing! I played “Somebody’s Daughter” and sure was grateful to perform and be a part of such a legendary event.
And that’s a wrap! As soon as the song finished, we were escorted off the float and taken to a car that delivered us to the airport in plenty of time to make it home to Nashville for some turkey and sweet potato pie! What a cool day. Hope everyone had a lovely Thanksgiving and wishing you all a merry rest of the Christmas season!