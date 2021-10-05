Temecula Road's Maddie Salute Is Engaged to Pro Motocross Racer Cameron McAdoo: 'When You Know, You Know'

It was just supposed to be just another romantic trip to the sands of California's Victoria Beach, just one of the many dates that Temecula Road member Maddie Salute and boyfriend Cameron McAdoo have been on since they started dating over a year and a half ago.

But this was far from a normal date — this was a proposal.

"I feel like I blacked out," Salute, 20, tells PEOPLE with a laugh during an interview mere days after her Sept. 6 engagement to her longtime boyfriend. "I can't even remember what he said."

"It was simple and short," adds McAdoo, 23, a pro motocross racer who first met Salute through mutual friends a few years back. "I don't even really remember what I said! It was just the basic, 'Will you marry me?'"

temecula road engagement Cameron McAdoo and Maddie Salute | Credit: Mike Emery

Luckily for the both of them, there were onlookers on hand to document the precious moment between the two — one being a "random guy on the beach" that ended up recording the proposal and the other being photographer friend Mike Emory.

In fact, the Friday before the Monday proposal, McAdoo and his mom Tricia ventured out to the breath-taking beach where the proposal would take place to meet the photographer who would capture every moment.

"I set it all up to where he would be, where I would be and at what time, and I had all that stuff ready," remembers McAdoo, who had spent a month planning for the big proposal. "I actually even had my sister put the ring in the driver's door of my car because I wanted to have it sitting there in the box, like the traditional way, but it's super hard to hide a box for very long."

temecula road engagement The ring | Credit: Mike Emery

Once at the designated spot on the designated day, McAdoo made it seem to Salute that he had left his wallet in the car, which allowed him the time to go get the stunning ring.

"I did not want to blow it at the very last second," laughs Cameron, who bought the engagement ring from David & Sons Fine Jewelers in San Diego one week before popping the question.

temecula road engagement The ring | Credit: Mike Emery

The couple, who both find themselves living a good portion of their life in the spotlight and out on the road, say that they have long known that they were somewhat meant for each other.

"I've never been so comfortable with somebody so quickly," explains Salute, who performed "Everything I Love" alongside her Temecula Road bandmates earlier this year on ABC's The Bachelor. "I didn't feel like I ever was walking on eggshells in the beginning or in frankly any stages of our relationship. I wasn't really nervous about anything. Like the saying goes, 'when you know, you know.' It's a saying that rang so true when I met Cameron."

temecula road engagement Cameron McAdoo and Maddie Salute | Credit: Mike Emery

"What I do for a living puts me in a totally different position than most people my age," adds McAdoo. "And it was really hard to find someone that understood it. That was one thing that was cool about Maddie, because she does something extraordinary as well for a living, so she doesn't put me on any sort of a pedestal because of what I do. She just understands. We work together well, and we push each other. That was a big thing for me because my job is such a huge part of my life."

But while they had talked briefly about the possibility of spending the rest of their life together, they say they both felt that engagement was much farther down the road … until it wasn't.

temecula road engagement Cameron McAdoo and Maddie Salute | Credit: Mike Emery

"We had talked about it, but it was always under the understanding that we were probably about two years away from it," says McAdoo. "I knew it would be a huge surprise for her, but I also knew that she was as ready as I was."