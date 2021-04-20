Ted Nugent Tests Positive for COVID After Calling the Pandemic a 'Hoax': 'I Thought I Was Dying'

Nugent continued to share anti-vaccine conspiracies and racist behavior toward the AAPI community, as he announced his COVID diagnosis Monday on Facebook Live

Ted Nugent has tested positive for COVID-19, after referring to the pandemic as a "hoax" on several occasions.

The staunch Trump supporter, 72, took to Facebook Live on Monday to reveal he was diagnosed earlier that day, while perpetuating anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and racist language toward the AAPI community.

"I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese s—," he said in the video.

"Everybody told me I should not announce this, but can you hear it?" he added, pointing out his hoarse voice. "I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days that have just, I thought I was dying."

He referred to his symptoms as a "clusterf—", detailing the "stuffed-up head" and "body aches" he's experienced. "My God, what a pain in the ass," Nugent continued. "I literally can hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did, I crawled."

Nugent has been known to spread false information about the pandemic, referring to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" Trump. "It's not a real pandemic and that's not a real vaccine, I'm sorry," he falsely argued in another video posted on Christmas.

He continued to dig his feet in with false claims about the vaccine in Monday's Facebook Live.

"Nobody knows what's in it," he argued. "If you can't even honestly answer our questions of exactly what's in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?"

Trump finally urged his followers to get vaccinated last month, during an appearance on Fox News.

"I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don't want to get it and a lot of people who voted for me, frankly, and we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also," the former president said.

Nugent also repeatedly referred to the pandemic as the "Chinese virus attack," another Trump talking point that has been perpetuated by COVID deniers. Nugent's hate-filled video comes after a recent report found a 150% increase in hate crimes against the AAPI community in major cities in the United States.