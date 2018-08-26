Taylor Swift Performs 'Tim McGraw' with Its Namesake and Wife Faith Hill — See the Video!

Nashville-based Swifties got a big surprise Saturday night!

During the latest stop on her record-breaking Reputation Stadium Tour, Taylor Swift brought some very special guests on stage to help her finish her performance of her first-ever single, “Tim McGraw.”

At the show, the country-turned-pop superstar, 28, performed the first part of the song with a piano solo before declaring, “Make some noise for Faith Hill, Nashville.”

After Hill, 50, appeared and gave Swift a big hug, the duo sang the second verse and chorus together before the real Tim McGraw joined Swift and his wife on stage. McGraw, 51, performed the song’s bridge solo, and then all three artists brought it home for the emotional finale.

One more special guest in attendance? Swift’s close friend Karlie Kloss, who was seen in the audience recording the singer performing her 1989 single “Blank Space” after rumors of a rift between the pals.

At one point, the newly engaged supermodel, 26, turned around and put her phone on selfie mode to record herself singing along to Swift’s hit tune.

LOOK AT HOW PRECIOUS THIS IS #repTourNashville pic.twitter.com/JlYf5u4Dda — Kaitlyn / Detroit (@d0dgedabullet) August 26, 2018

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift 🎤✨ #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you,” Kloss captioned an Instagram of the duo.

The Reputation Stadium Tour has been full of memorable moments for the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer and her fans. At her stop in Tampa, Florida, on Aug. 14 — the one-year anniversary of her 2017 groping trial, where she was famously awarded a symbolic $1 following her case against former radio host David Mueller — she gave an impassioned speech about the experience and her support for others who have been in a similar situation.

“A year ago I was not playing in a stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado,” Swift bravely began her speech, which ended with the audience holding up $1 bills in support of the star. “This is the day the jury sided in my favor and said that they believed me.”

“I guess I just think about all the people that weren’t believed and the people who haven’t been believed, and the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won’t be believed,” Swift continued.

“I just wanted to say I’m sorry to anyone who ever wasn’t believed because I don’t know what turn my life would have taken if somebody didn’t believe me when I said something had happened to me,” she added.