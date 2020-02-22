They're Married! Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Weds Josh Kerr

Taylor Dye is married!

The Maddie & Tae star tied the knot with songwriter Josh Kerr on Friday, Feb. 21 in Nashville, Tennessee, PEOPLE confirms.

After celebrating her bachelorette party earlier this month, Dye, 24, recently gave fans a peek at the invitations for her and Kerr’s big day.

The pair announced their engagement in September, after more than a year of dating. The “Die from a Broken Heart” singer showed off her diamond engagement ring in a series of photos.

“Can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr ❤️ WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!” Dye captioned the post.

Kerr reposted the some of the same photos, which included a picture of him down on one knee and one of him and Dye kissing. “Bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl. 💍💍 forever started Sept 2nd. I love you @taylordye,” Kerr, 28, wrote in the caption.

Dye’s bandmate Maddie Marlow also celebrated the couple’s engagement on social media, writing on her Instagram Story, “He put a ring on it!!! Congrats @taylordye & @joshkerrmusic!!!!”

Image zoom Josh Kerr and Taylor Dye John Shearer/Getty

Marlow recently wed her longtime boyfriend Jonah Font at a November ceremony in Arrington, Tennessee. Dye served as the marriage witness at the nuptials, the country duo told PEOPLE at the CMT Awards in June.

“She’s going to be on our marriage certificate forever,” Marlow said. “They were like, who would you want to have on your marriage certificate? And I was like, my best friend!”

Maddie & Tae will release their sophomore album, The Way It Feels, on April 10 before kicking off their Tourist in This Town Tour on April 15.