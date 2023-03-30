Tayler Holder Is Single — but Still Finds Love in the New Acoustic Version of 'Marry You'

"This version means a lot because of how stripped down and vulnerable it is," the TikTok star and rising country artist tells PEOPLE

By Tricia Despres
Published on March 30, 2023 04:30 PM

TikTok star Tayler Holder was completely in love when he co-wrote his rising country single "Marry You."

"When I first met this person, I totally fell for them," says Holder, 25, to PEOPLE about the one who inspired the song that he co-wrote "a couple years ago" alongside CB30's Christian and Brody Clementi. "Just everything about [this person] was everything that I wanted my partner to be, so I wrote this song about going through that process of meeting and hanging out — all these moments that would lead up to one day, you know, marrying this individual."

But things have changed since then.

"I think we've decided we're better friends from a distance," says Holder from a recording studio in Nashville. "It's always funny to talk about this now because I'm obviously single, looking for love every day of my life over here."

Understandably, his change in relationship status certainly makes it a tad more awkward for Holder to now talk about the brand-new acoustic version of "Marry You," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE.

"Obviously, the original version is very beautiful," he says. "But this version means a lot because of how stripped down and vulnerable it is. It just gives it that extra little taste of how pure the song is with just the piano behind it."

Tayler Holder Is Single, But Still Finds Love in the New Acoustic Version of “Marry You”
Tayler Holder/youtube

And on the stripped-down version of "Marry You," Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar.

"It really just gets to show off my vocals a little bit more too without all the kicks and the drums and all the production added in with it," says Holder, whose first tattoo was inspired by the year his mom and dad were born.

An impressive vocal range is just one of the many talents of the kid from Dallas who raced dirt bikes since the age of 3 and later evolved into a self-proclaimed "sports junkie" playing baseball and football. But at the age of 7 years old, in the middle of continuing to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, he started singing.

"I was not good at singing at all, to be honest with you," he says. "I just loved it though. I worked at it every single day — singing and practicing."

And yes, Holder admits there was a time that he wasn't a very good boyfriend either. "I would cheat on my girlfriends," he says. "I was young, I was stupid. By no means am I a perfect individual. That's the beauty of growing up, you know?"

The singer/songwriter draws in a deep breath.

"I learned the most valuable things in my life from everything that I've f---ed up," he says quietly. "But anyone that really knows me, knows my heart."

And it's this heart he would love Nashville to see.

"I feel like God's telling me to do this," he concludes. "It's never been more clear in my life. This is where I need to be. I trusted what was going on and what I was feeling. It just feels right."

Related Articles
Chuck Leavell, Billy Gibbons, Cody Johnson, Slash
Billy Gibbons, Slash, Cody Johnson and More to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at the 2023 CMT Awards
Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Walker Hayes' Wife? All About Laney Beville Hayes
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Gwen Stefani Joins Husband Blake Shelton to Sing 'Don't Speak' During His Final Night on Tour
The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston Channels Pain of Losing His Dad Into New Song 'This Town Is a Ghost'
The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston Channels Pain of Losing His Dad into New Song 'This Town Is a Ghost'
Chayce Beckham Answers 23 Questions in Light of Hit Song '23'
Watch Chayce Beckham Reveal His Pet Peeves and Hidden Talents in a 23 Questions Video
reba and rex linn
Reba McEntire Says She and Boyfriend Rex Linn First Bonded Over Tater Tots: 'We've Been Together Ever Since'
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Will Co-Host 2023 ACM Awards: 'Never Had the Chance to Work Together'
Kenny Chesney Takes a 'Late Night Birthday Plane Ride' With Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney Takes a 'Late Night Birthday Plane Ride' with Kelsea Ballerini and Pals as He Turns 55
lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Lily Rose Marries Daira Eamon in 'Modern' Black and White Theme Nashville Wedding: All the Details
Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain to Perform at the 2023 CMTs
Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain Join 2023 CMT Awards Performance Lineup
Jana Kramer Reveals Why She 'Can't Move' to England to Be with New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Who Is Jana Kramer's Boyfriend? All About Allan Russell
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 26: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion attends the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Ryman Auditorium on August 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)
Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows After Matthew Ramsey Fractures His Pelvis in ATV Accident
LeAnn Rimes attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Mickey Guyton attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); Sheryl Crow attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
LeAnn Rimes, Mickey Guyton, Sheryl Crow and More Country Stars React to Nashville School Shooting
the watson twins. Credit: Elizabeth O. Baker
The Watson Twins Bring the Joy — and a Bunch of Dolly Parton Lookalikes — to Their Music Video for 'The Palace'
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jana Kramer Makes Red Carpet Debut with Allan Russell and Says She 'Still' Believes in Marriage
Scott Borchetta at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at Goya Studios on February 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images)
Big Machine Label CEO Scott Borchetta in 'Stable Condition' After Taking 'Big Hit' During Racecar Accident