Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Relationship Timeline

Tammy Wynette and George Jones were country music's first power couple.

Their relationship was full of love and heartache, which resulted in beautiful music created together. The couple were married from 1969 to 1975 and ended due to Jones' struggle with substance abuse. Before their split, they had one daughter together, Tamela Georgette Jones Lennon.

Even after Wynette and Jones divorced, they continued to record music together and go on tour. Their final album together, One, was released in 1995 — three years before Wynette's unexpected death at age 55.

The country duo's relationship is now being immortalized in a six-episode limited series titled George and Tammy, which airs on Paramount+ on Dec. 4. Actress Jessica Chastain will portray Wynette while actor Michael Shannon will star as Jones.

From meeting at a recording studio in Nashville to releasing several duets together, here's everything to know about Tammy Wynette and George Jones' relationship.

1968: Tammy Wynette and George Jones meet

Wynette and Jones first met at a Nashville recording studio in 1968, while Wynette was married to her second husband, part-time songwriter and hotel clerk Don Chapel. (She was previously married to construction worker Euple Byrd for six years.)

Jones quickly became friends with Wynette and Chapel, and the future couple got to know one another more on the road as they were touring, according to the New York Times. In his 1996 autobiography, I Lived to Tell It All, Jones shared that is when he fell in love with Wynette.

"I loved him from the start," Wynette once said.

1968: George Jones declares his love for Tammy Wynette

The first time Jones declared his love for Wynette was quite the story. PEOPLE previously reported the moment occurred one evening after Wynette returned home from a road trip to find her three daughters (whom she shared with ex-husband Byrd) sick with food poisoning. The country singer brought the girls to the hospital, where she was joined by Jones.

When Wynette's husband at the time, Chapel, finally came home he reportedly got in an argument with Jones and asked, "What's it to you?" to which Jones replied, "I love Tammy ... and she loves me, too, don't you, Tammy?"

Wynette answered "yes," and the pair left with her three children that night.

February 1969: Tammy Wynette and George Jones wed

After Wynette's marriage to Chapel was annulled, she married Jones in February 1969. Soon, they became Nashville's answer to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton (Liz and Dick). "That's the way people felt about us," she later recalled to PEOPLE.

Both of their country music careers were flourishing, with Wynette's song "Stand By Your Man" taking off. The New York Times reported that the couple began to call themselves "Mr. and Mrs. Country Music," and moved to Lakeland, Florida. (The couple had the phrase emblazoned on a $100,000 12-bed superbus for road tours.)

October 5, 1970: Tammy Wynette and George Jones welcome a baby

Wynette and Jones welcomed their only child together, Tamela Georgette Jones, on Oct. 5, 1970. Both Wynette and Jones also had three children each from previous marriages.

Georgette has taken after her parents and is also a singer/songwriter. She celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary to her husband, Jamie Lennon, in 2022.

She also attended the premiere of George and Tammy in November 2022 and shared photos on Instagram.

"I was proud to wear my Dad's suit and honor both my parents throughout the night. I'm so thrilled that their story will finally be here for the world to view," she captioned the post.

1970: Tammy Wynette and George Jones' marriage troubles begin

The New York Times reported that in Wynette's 1979 autobiography, Stand By Your Man, she wrote that one night Jones harassed her with a rifle while drunk at their Florida mansion. He fired at her and she ran away, with Wynette sharing that Jones was put in a straitjacket and hospitalized for 10 days. (However, his autobiography denies this incident.)

Jones struggled with addiction and was an alcoholic and cocaine addict at the time. Wynette once shared, "I was naggin' and he was nippin.' "

1971: Tammy Wynette and George Jones record music together

Jones and Wynette began recording music together in 1971 when Jones moved to Wynette's record label, Epic Records, per USA Today. During this time, the pair created duets together including "We're Gonna Hold On" and "The Ceremony."

1973: Tammy Wynette files for divorce from George Jones

The "I Don't Want to Play House" singer filed for divorce from Jones for the first time in 1973. However, they reconciled a month later, with Wynette telling PEOPLE it was simply a ploy prescribed by Jones' doctor to try to shock her hard-drinking husband to stop drinking.

January 1975: Tammy Wynette and George Jones file for divorce again

In January 1975, Wynette filed for divorce from Jones a second time, according to PEOPLE. "It's over. This is it," Wynette said.

Jones later told PEOPLE in 1977, "I drank a little more than I should even though I hated my daddy for drinking." However, he added that the couple's real hangup was that "our tempers flared before we could find the time to talk about what was bothering us."

"I let Tammy have everything — didn't fight it," he told PEOPLE in 1992. "I got a car and a couple thousand bucks in my pocket."

1976: Tammy Wynette and George Jones continue to make music together

Although divorced, the couple continued to make music together, creating hits such as "Golden Ring" and "Near You."

Wynette was romantically linked to Burt Reynolds around this time, and later wed Nashville realtor Michael Tomlin after knowing him just a few months in 1976, the Washington Post reported. The marriage was short-lived, however, and ended the same year. The singer was also linked to Burt Reynolds around the same time.

1977: Tammy Wynette and George Jones remain friends

In 1977, PEOPLE reported that Wynette and Jones were on good terms and still shared the same management, lawyer and label.

Jones told PEOPLE, "Tammy and I are getting along better than we ever did when we were married. I think we still love each other. I know I love her."

1978: Tammy Wynette files a lawsuit against George Jones

The following year, however, Wynette filed a lawsuit against Jones for $36,000 in unpaid child support for their daughter, Georgette. At the time, Georgette was living with Wynette and her fifth husband, George Richey, in Nashville.

June 1978: Tammy Wynette marries George Richey

In June 1978, Wynette wed songwriter and producer George Richey. The two remained married until Wynette's death 20 years later.

1980: Tammy Wynette and George Jones tour together again

In 1980, the couple recorded more music and released another album titled Together Again, which led to a 35-concert tour together.

Wynette told PEOPLE the idea for the reunion came from her producer, Billy Sherrill. "Billy asked me if there was any other male artist I could record with," she said. "I talked it over with Richey. There wasn't anybody else but Jones."

However, when the tour concluded, Wynette and Jones reportedly rarely spoke to each other.

March 1983: George Jones marries Nancy Sepulvado

Jones married his fourth wife, Nancy Sepulvado, in 1983. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary just before Jones' death in 2013.

1993: Tammy Wynette and George Jones reconnect

The former couple reconnected in 1993 after the birth of their daughter Georgette's twin sons, Kyle and Ryan. Georgette welcomed the twins with her then-husband Joel Smith.

True reconciliation for the pair came later that year when Wynette suffered complications from a bile-duct infection that nearly took her life.

Jones' wife Sepulvado encouraged the country singer to call Wynette at the Nashville hospital where she was in a coma. Jones also visited Wynette at the hospital, which changed their relationship.

Wynette later joked with her husband Richey, "Oh God, I've already been to hell and back; I didn't want to go again." She added of the gesture, "That sort of broke the ice. [It] sparked the interest to sing again."

1995: Tammy Wynette and George Jones record together again and go on tour

Wynette and Jones recorded their final album together, One, and went on tour in 1995.

Jones spoke to PEOPLE that year about reuniting with Wynette, saying, it "brings back a lot of memories of old stage things when we used to work together. But as far as bringing back old memories of other things, it don't. We've completely blocked all that out of our minds."

Wynette added, "More than anything in the whole business, I missed the duets with George. I've [sung] with a lot of artists, but there's something about George and me that makes our voices blend."

April 6, 1998: Tammy Wynette dies

On April 6, 1998, Wynette passed away at 55 years old due to blood clots in her lungs.

Jones said in a statement after her death, per Rolling Stone, "I am just very glad that we were able to work together and tour together again. It was very important for us to close the chapter on everything that we had been through. I know Tammy felt the same way. Life is too short. In the end, we were very close friends, and now I have lost that friend. And I couldn't be sadder."

April 26, 2013: George Jones dies

Jones died 15 years later at the age of 81 in Nashville, less than a week after he was hospitalized for a fever and irregular blood pressure, per the Los Angeles Times.

September 8, 2022: Tammy Wynette and George Jones' daughter Georgette writes an emotional letter to her late parents

In honor of what would have been Jones' 91st birthday, Georgette penned an emotional letter to her late parents for PEOPLE. She wrote, in part, "Both of you had more than your share of hard times, pain and heartaches, but through all that you taught me to stand back up after each time life knocks me down. One day when my time here is done, I know I'll get to see you both again and that knowledge fills my heart with joy and anticipation."