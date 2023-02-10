Tim McGraw Tries the Patrick Mahomes Football Toss — and Offers to Be 'Backup' for the NFL Star

Put him in, Coach!

In honor of Super Bowl weekend, Tim McGraw shared a video on Instagram Friday where he attempts the Patrick Mahomes toss — and succeeds.

"Saw @patrickmahomes do this football toss and found out I've still got a little bit of arm in me after all 💪," he wrote on Instagram, referencing a video of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27.

He continued, "Good luck to both teams…. excited for a good game!! #SuperBowl"

In the video, McGraw, 55, appears outside wearing jeans, a sleeveless t-shirt and a backward hat as he says, "I saw this Patrick Mahomes video. I'm decidedly no Patrick Mahomes. But I'm gonna try this Patrick, so don't dog me too bad when you see this all right?"

"Or, you might want me to come backup for you. You never know," he adds

The "Live Like You Were Dying" singer proceeds to throw the football over the shoulder and behind the back, hitting the target each time with one failed attempt.

"Take that!" he says at the end.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the Super Bowl for the winning title.

Tim McGraw. Tim McGraw/Instagram

McGraw has been a longtime fan of the game since he played on his high school football team. He even starred in beloved movies The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights, which revolve around the sport.

The country star has been keeping his fans on social media entertained as of late. Earlier this month, he shared a video of himself covering Shania Twain's hit song "You're Still the One."

"[Bob Minner] and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago. Always been a big fan... can't wait to listen to the new album!! #shaniatwain," McGraw captioned the post, marking the release of Twain's new album Queen of Me.

In the comments section, Twain, 57, called his performance "Gorgeous!! 🥰"