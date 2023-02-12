Chris Stapleton and 'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Perform National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl

Chris Stapleton helped kick off the 2023 Super Bowl LVII with the help of actor Troy Kotsur.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer, 44, sang a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's one of those calls you think you're not gonna get," Stapleton said at a press conference on Thursday. "And then you get the call and you're like, OK, let's do this."

Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in 2021's feature film CODA, performed American sign language alongside Stapleton.

Kotsur's performance sparked praise online, with Dan Katz of Barstool Sports writing on Twitter, "My guy is LOCKED in. Love this energy. Need this energy."

Rob Carr/Getty

Stapleton's performance marks the third year in a row that a country singer has sung the national anthem; last year, Mickey Guyton did the honors, and before that, Eric Church joined Jazmine Sullivan for Super Bowl LV. In 2017, Luke Bryan handled the song.

Other performances set for the game include Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds singing "America the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Rihanna, meanwhile, will take the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'

"She is ready for the Super Bowl," a source recently told PEOPLE of the star's prep work. "She is rehearsing right now. She's very excited, ready, and focused."

"She can't wait to kill it," the source added.

Stapleton is fresh off a performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he joined Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for the Temptations' "The Way You Do the Things You Do," Robinson's "The Tears of a Clown" and Wonder's "Higher Ground."