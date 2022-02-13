Mickey Guyton Soulfully Sings the National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI will see the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head against the Cincinnati Bengals

Mickey Guyton is taking her talents to the football field.

At the Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Guyton opened the game by belting out "The Star-Spangled Banner" backed by a choir of singers clad in all white.

Wearing a long-sleeve bright blue dress, Guyton nailed her performance, during which she was accompanied by someone playing a grand piano on the field.

Guyton, 38, has now joined a prestigious list of national anthem performers that includes stars like Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston.

Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton | Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty

This year's Super Bowl LVI will see the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

When Guyton first learned that she was performing, she shared her excitement in a message to social media.

"👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…" she wrote on social media. "So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"

Guyton, who released her debut album Remember Her Name in September, also celebrated the occasion with a video that showed her shocked reaction to the big news.

"My God…what is my life right now!" the surprised star said in the clip.

The trailblazer, who last year became the first Black woman to be nominated for a country solo performance at the Grammys — and is nominated three more times this year — previously told PEOPLE that upon carving out a place for herself in country music as a Black singer, she's ready to open doors for others.

"I truly feel that people have been wanting this change," she said in September. "I feel like that includes the industry, as well, and it feels incredibly good. It's not enough for just one Black person to make it every 10, 25, 30, 40 years. It has to be consistently. The same with women in country music."