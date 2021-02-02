Dolly Parton Hilariously Recreates '9 to 5' for New Super Bowl Ad: 'Cause It's Hustlin' Time!'

"This was a wonderful way to bring back that song and add new words and talk about what these new people are doing so I'm excited about it," she told Today

You might hear a familiar tune during Sunday's big game...

On Tuesday morning, Dolly Parton premiered her first-ever Super Bowl ad, where she reimagines the lyrics to her iconic song "9 to 5" as "5 to 9" for website company Squarespace.

"Workin' 5 to 9, you've got passion and a vision. 'Cause it's hustlin' time, only way to make a livin'," the 75-year-old sings in the ad. "Gonna change your life. Do something that gives it meaning with a website that is worthy of your dreamin'!"

With the song serving as the ad's soundtrack, Parton appears at the end of it on a magazine named 5 to 9, where she gives her signature Dolly wink. On Tuesday, she spoke to Today about the commercial.

"We did something real special working with Squarespace, which as you know, is this new way to get things out there — building your own websites, promoting your own products," Parton told Hoda Kotb on Today. "This was a wonderful way to bring back that song and add new words and talk about what these new people are doing so I'm excited about it."

Image zoom Dolly Parton | Credit: Squarespace/YouTube

"I work 365 [days a year]. I'm always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day," she also told The Associated Press. "Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes."

The singer also spoke about calling for kindness as a gift for her recent 75th birthday.

"Wouldn't that be a great gift for the whole wide world, not just for my birthday?" she asked. "I just hope that we're gonna get our stuff together one of these days [because] it looks like we're in for some hard times. But we can make it easier, make it lighter if we just cared a little more, tried a little harder. And I still believe that we're going to come out of it eventually, and we're gonna be better."

The singer also revealed her preferred snack to eat during the big game: pigs in a blanket!

"Pigs in a blanket for sure," she said with a laugh. "I like a heartier kind of snack!"

With the AP, the singer revealed she had always "chickened out" from doing a Super Bowl ad after being asked several times.

"It's always such a big commitment. I've always kind of chickened out. I know it's just a big commitment," she said. "If you do good, you do great. If you do bad, you do bad in front of all those people. This seemed like the perfect kind of way to do it."

She explained that the new ad continues to stay true to the original song's message.