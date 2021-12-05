Grand Ole Opry Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Dies at 89
Stonewall Jackson died following a long battle with vascular dementia, the Grand Ole Opry said
Stonewall Jackson, a Grand Ole Opry member and country music singer, has died. He was 89.
Jackson died on Saturday following a "long battle" with vascular dementia, the Grand Ole Opry confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
Over his illustrious and decades-long career, Jackson released a series of popular tunes, including "Waterloo," "Don't Be Angry," "I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water," and "B.J. the D.J.," among others.
Jackson was preceded in death by his wife and business manager, Juanita Wair Jackson, who died in 2019. Funeral arrangements for the late musician are currently pending.
Born in Tabor City, North Carolina, Jackson was then raised in Georgia before he eventually made his way to Nashville, according to the Associated Press.
Jackson first joined the Grand Ole Opry in November 1956, longer ago than any other current Opry member, the organization noted (The musician became a member of the Opry without having a record deal, per Billboard).
In a 2013 interview with Music Charts Magazine, Jackson opened up about how he was offered a years-long contract with the Grand Ole Opry during his first invite to play there in the 1950s.
"I'm not putting down the record end of the business because that's very important, too," Jackson said. "But to me, the way I came here and all, the Grand Ole Opry's been the mainstay in my career. I still love the Grand Ole Opry very, very much."
"I intend to play it as long as I can still sing 'Don't Be Angry,'" the musician added, referring to one of the first songs he sang at the iconic Nashville-based establishment.
A performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night was dedicated in Jackson's honor.