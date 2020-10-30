Country Stars Reveal the Stories Behind Their One-of-a-Kind Performances for Museum Fundraiser

Song: "Why Not Me" (performed during pre-show)

What they mean to me: The Judds were a huge staple of country music when I was growing in Kentucky, and my first concert was Wynonna Judd. Her tone is truly second to none. I belted out songs in my bedroom many nights trying to be her!

What Wynonna Judd has meant to my career: Hearing the distinctiveness of her tone really influenced my discovery of where my voice "sits" best. She has this huskiness to her voice, and I really believe a lot of the reason my tone is a bit husky is because I sang so many of her songs growing up!

Why I picked the song: I used to cover it when I played shows growing up in Kentucky, so it has nostalgic meaning to me. It has every element of what a country song should be: killer melody, killer groove, killer lyrics. That guitar lick is money!

My favorite museum artifacts: When I appeared in a video series for the museum, I got to see two artifacts that will always be the most special to me: Dolly Parton's original written lyrics to "Jolene" and one of Skeeter Davis' performance dresses (my grandpa Pearce used to date her!).