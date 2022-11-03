Star-Studded 2022 CMA Awards Presenters: Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, Jessica Chastain and More!

The performers and nominees aren't the only ones bringing the star power to this year's CMA Awards!

Country music's biggest night announced its star-studded lineup of presenters on Thursday, and the roster includes a series of athletes, musicians, actors and TV personalities.

Country stars Wynonna Judd, Jeannie Seely, Reba McEntire and Tyler Hubbard will all take the stage, as will nominees Lady A, BRELAND, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Parker McCollum.

Actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who will soon star as Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the Paramount+ series George & Tammy will also present, as will HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, Amber Brown actress and Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew, Big Sky actor Rex Linn and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and the ceremony will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9.

Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, Jessica Chastain. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viewers can expect performers from stars like Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Reba McEntire, Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

There will also be a series of collaborations as well; Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry will sing their hit "Where We Started" together, while Elle King and The Black Keys will honor the late Jerry Lee Lewis with "Great Balls of Fire."

Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty will also perform together, as will Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless. Ashley McBryde is also set to cover Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved" with help from Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will take the stage together, as will Zac Brown Band with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King, and HARDY and Lainey Wilson, who has the most nominations for the night.

The show will kick off with an all-star tribute to late country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.