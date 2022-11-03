Star-Studded 2022 CMA Awards Presenters: Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, Jessica Chastain and More!

The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and the ceremony will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 12:57 PM

The performers and nominees aren't the only ones bringing the star power to this year's CMA Awards!

Country music's biggest night announced its star-studded lineup of presenters on Thursday, and the roster includes a series of athletes, musicians, actors and TV personalities.

Country stars Wynonna Judd, Jeannie Seely, Reba McEntire and Tyler Hubbard will all take the stage, as will nominees Lady A, BRELAND, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Parker McCollum.

Actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who will soon star as Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the Paramount+ series George & Tammy will also present, as will HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, Amber Brown actress and Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew, Big Sky actor Rex Linn and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and the ceremony will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9.

Wynonna Judd; Reba McEntire; Jessica Chastain
Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, Jessica Chastain. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viewers can expect performers from stars like Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Reba McEntire, Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

There will also be a series of collaborations as well; Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry will sing their hit "Where We Started" together, while Elle King and The Black Keys will honor the late Jerry Lee Lewis with "Great Balls of Fire."

Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty will also perform together, as will Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless. Ashley McBryde is also set to cover Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved" with help from Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will take the stage together, as will Zac Brown Band with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King, and HARDY and Lainey Wilson, who has the most nominations for the night.

The show will kick off with an all-star tribute to late country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry Join CMAs Performer Lineup
Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry and More Join 2022 CMA Awards Performance Lineup
Kelly Clarkson; LUKE BRYAN; Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award and Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Luke Bryan attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); Peyton Manning at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Gear Up to Host the CMAs with 'CMA Awards Boot Camp': 'We Got This'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton
CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Chris Stapleton, Jimmie Allen and Brothers Osborne
CMA Awards 2021: Check Out the Complete Winners List!
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and More to Perform at CMT Artists of the Year
Rihanna
Stars Turn Out for the Wakanda Forever Premiere in L.A., Plus Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton and More
Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Mariah Carey, Henry Cavill and More
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Celebs Celebrate Halloween, Plus the Judds, Snoop and More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Rebel Wilson Channels Her Inner Barbie Girl, Plus Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and More
Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Leni and Heidi Klum Celebrate Halloween, Plus Jason Sudeikis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe & Sophie and More
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Steps Out in London, Plus Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and More