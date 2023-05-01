All of the Surprise Guests at Stagecoach 2023: From Toddlers to Wives to Epic Duos

Brooks & Dunn surprised festival attendees when they brought out Wilson for a performance of their song "Cowgirls Don't Cry" on Sunday. The "Heart Like a Truck" singer performed on the Mane Stage earlier that day.

"Thank you to @daniellebradbery for keepin' the crowd smilin' with me at @stagecoach 😄," he wrote on Instagram .

During BRELAND 's set on Friday, Bradbery joined him onstage to perform their newly released single "Happy Song."

The audience went wild when Brown , who headlined the festival on Saturday, shared a sweet moment onstage with wife Katelyn as they performed their romantic No. 1 hit "Thank God."

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer greeted the crowd on Friday with 18-month-old son Lucky Levi in her arms and a big smile on her face.

BRELAND and Nelly

BRELAND and Nelly. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty

Nelly brought the house down on Saturday night when BRELAND joined him for a performance of their song "High Horse."

"Big bro @nelly brought me out on the late night stage 🐐🐐🐐Simply put @stagecoach 2023 was INSANE 🌵," BRELAND wrote on Instagram.