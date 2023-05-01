Entertainment Music Country All of the Surprise Guests at Stagecoach 2023: From Toddlers to Wives to Epic Duos Over the weekend, Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, was memorable for music lovers who witnessed their favorite country artists put on a show. Some stars even gave fans a lucky treat when they were joined by surprise company onstage. By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 05:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty, Scott Dudelson/Getty (2) Brooks & Dunn surprised festival attendees when they brought out Wilson for a performance of their song "Cowgirls Don't Cry" on Sunday. The "Heart Like a Truck" singer performed on the Mane Stage earlier that day. 02 of 06 BRELAND and Danielle Bradbery BRELAND and Danielle Bradberry. Stagecoach Festival/Twitter During BRELAND's set on Friday, Bradbery joined him onstage to perform their newly released single "Happy Song." "Thank you to @daniellebradbery for keepin' the crowd smilin' with me at @stagecoach 😄," he wrote on Instagram. 03 of 06 Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown. Monica Schipper/Getty The audience went wild when Brown, who headlined the festival on Saturday, shared a sweet moment onstage with wife Katelyn as they performed their romantic No. 1 hit "Thank God." 04 of 06 Elle King and Lucky Levi Elle King and Lucky Levi. Monica Schipper/Getty The "Ex's and Oh's" singer greeted the crowd on Friday with 18-month-old son Lucky Levi in her arms and a big smile on her face. 05 of 06 BRELAND and Nelly BRELAND and Nelly. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty Nelly brought the house down on Saturday night when BRELAND joined him for a performance of their song "High Horse." "Big bro @nelly brought me out on the late night stage 🐐🐐🐐Simply put @stagecoach 2023 was INSANE 🌵," BRELAND wrote on Instagram. 06 of 06 Jon Pardi and Mark Wystrach Mike Wystrach and Jon Pardi. Monica Schipper/Getty The "Dirt on My Boots" singer kept the Pardi going with Midland's lead singer during a performance of "Longneck Way to Go."