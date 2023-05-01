All of the Surprise Guests at Stagecoach 2023: From Toddlers to Wives to Epic Duos

Over the weekend, Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, was memorable for music lovers who witnessed their favorite country artists put on a show. Some stars even gave fans a lucky treat when they were joined by surprise company onstage. 

May 1, 2023
01 of 06

Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn
Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty, Scott Dudelson/Getty (2)

Brooks & Dunn surprised festival attendees when they brought out Wilson for a performance of their song "Cowgirls Don't Cry" on Sunday. The "Heart Like a Truck" singer performed on the Mane Stage earlier that day.

02 of 06

BRELAND and Danielle Bradbery

Breland bringing out Danielle Bradberry
BRELAND and Danielle Bradberry. Stagecoach Festival/Twitter

During BRELAND's set on Friday, Bradbery joined him onstage to perform their newly released single "Happy Song."

"Thank you to @daniellebradbery for keepin' the crowd smilin' with me at @stagecoach 😄," he wrote on Instagram.

03 of 06

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023 in Indio, California.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown. Monica Schipper/Getty

The audience went wild when Brown, who headlined the festival on Saturday, shared a sweet moment onstage with wife Katelyn as they performed their romantic No. 1 hit "Thank God."

04 of 06

Elle King and Lucky Levi

Elle King and Lucky Levi Tooker are seen onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California.
Elle King and Lucky Levi. Monica Schipper/Getty

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer greeted the crowd on Friday with 18-month-old son Lucky Levi in her arms and a big smile on her face.

05 of 06

BRELAND and Nelly

Breland, Nelly Stagecoach 2023
BRELAND and Nelly. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty

Nelly brought the house down on Saturday night when BRELAND joined him for a performance of their song "High Horse."

"Big bro @nelly brought me out on the late night stage 🐐🐐🐐Simply put @stagecoach 2023 was INSANE 🌵," BRELAND wrote on Instagram.

06 of 06

Jon Pardi and Mark Wystrach

Mark Wystrach of Midland and Jon Pardi perform onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California.
Mike Wystrach and Jon Pardi. Monica Schipper/Getty

The "Dirt on My Boots" singer kept the Pardi going with Midland's lead singer during a performance of "Longneck Way to Go."

