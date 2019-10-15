Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church to Headline Stagecoach 2020 — See the Full Lineup

Stagecoach was all anyone talked about on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, and now Bachelor Nation has another chance to reunite at the annual festival — in the company of country’s biggest superstars.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will be headlining the country music festival in April, PEOPLE confirms. Others on the lineup include Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Midland, Jimmie Allen, John Pardi, Chris Lane and more.

Held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the three-day event last year featured the first-ever live performance of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Cyrus.

Image zoom Carrie Underwood Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty

RELATED: Blake Horstmann Speaks Out About His Time on Bachelor in Paradise: ‘Rough Is an Understatement’

“As it turns out, what happens at Stagecoach doesn’t always stay at Stagecoach! We are sorry to hear about the heap of trouble Blake has gotten himself into,” jokes Stagecoach’s talent buyer Stacy Vee in a statement. “Hopefully he can work it out and come and see us again this year — we loved seeing the gang at the show!”

Earlier this year, the musical festival was thrust into the spotlight after it was revealed on Paradise that Blake Horstmann had hooked up with multiple women at the event.

“I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made,” he wrote on Instagram in September after the debacle. “I’m still going to Stagecoach.”

General admissions starts at $319, and tickets go on-sale Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. PST.