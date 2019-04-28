Tom Hanks Cheers on Rita Wilson with Their Sons as She Performs at Stagecoach for First Time

Rita Wilson hit the stage at the Stagecoach country music festival this weekend with support from her No. 1 fan: husband Tom Hanks!

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, was on hand to watch Wilson perform Saturday along with the couple’s two children, Chet and Truman.

Wilson, who released her album Halfway to Home in late March, took the stage on the second night of the festival held in Indio, California.

“@stagecoach thank you!!!! Had THE Best time!!! Even in the crazy heat you brought the energy and love!! #stagecoach #singer #singersongwriter #songwriter,” Wilson, 62, wrote on Twitter.

The star’s message accompanied a photo of her posing under the festival’s logo in a sparkly Tom Ford cowgirl get-up, complete with a cowboy hat.

Image zoom Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hanks, meanwhile, kept it more casual, but still embraced the country theme, adding a straw hat and red bandana to his white top and black pants ensemble.

Wilson shared a photo of the bearded Forrest Gump actor hanging out backstage to her Instagram story, writing, “Gotta get rid of the Riff Raff backstage at @stagecoach.”

The Runaway Bride actress also shared a photo of her husband of 31 years posing with her, Chet, and the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who also performed at Stagecoach alongside headliners like Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt.

“When you ‘open’ for #lynyrdskynyrd at @stagecoach What is my life?!?!?! #stagecoach,” she wrote.

Son Chet Hanks, 28, proudly documented his mom’s performance on social media, sharing an Instagram video of Wilson performing her song “Big City Small Town Girl” to his story.

“@ritawilson momma killing it,” he wrote, adding three flame emojis.

Chet also shared a video of his younger brother Truman, 23, listening to their mom’s music atop the shoulders of manager Scooter Braun.

Image zoom Rita Wilson Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In addition to releasing her fourth album, Halfway to Home, in March, Wilson’s single “Throw Me a Party” has been a hit with fans.

“[The album] is for singing along at the top of your lungs and for celebrating life,” she told PEOPLE. “Especially going on tour, I wanted songs that felt like the story of this album, which is a celebration of life and love. Look, I get to make music and am playing Stagecoach and touring this summer. What better way to celebrate good health, love and life?”

The star, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will hit the road this summer on tour starting June 5 in Atlanta.