Country Stars Tee Up to Stop Childhood Cancer with St. Jude's This Shirt Saves Lives Campaign: PHOTOS

The campaign, now in its sixth year, is part of fundraising program #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids and brings together artists from all genres to contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit thisshirtsaveslives.org and pledge a monthly $19 donation to support the Memphis hospital, ensuring patients' families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

Published on December 22, 2022 06:30 PM
01 of 28

BRELAND

Breland st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
02 of 28

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce. st jude shirt. Credit: Katie Kauss
Katie Kauss
03 of 28

Chris Janson

Chris Janson. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
04 of 28

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
05 of 28

Dan + Shay

Dan and Shay. st jude shirt. Credit: Katie Kauss
Katie Kauss
06 of 28

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
07 of 28

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
08 of 28

Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
09 of 28

Ingrid Andress

Ingrid Andress. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
10 of 28

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
11 of 28

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
12 of 28

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
13 of 28

Kameron Marlowe

Kameron Marlowe. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
14 of 28

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini 1. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
15 of 28

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
16 of 28

LOCASH

LOCASH. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
17 of 28

Maddie & Tae

Maddie&Tae. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
18 of 28

Maren Morris

Maren Morris. st jude shirt. Credit: Katie Kauss
Katie Kauss
19 of 28

Matt Stell

Matt Stell. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
20 of 28

Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
21 of 28

Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
22 of 28

Old Dominion

Old Dominion. st jude shirt. Credit: Katie Kauss
Katie Kauss
23 of 28

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
24 of 28

Pillbox Patti

Pillbox Patti. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
25 of 28

Restless Road

Restless Road. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
26 of 28

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
27 of 28

Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery. st jude shirt. Credit: Katie Kauss
Katie Kauss
28 of 28

Zac Brown

Zac Brown. st jude shirt. Credit: Libby Danforth
Libby Danforth
