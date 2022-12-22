Entertainment Music Country Country Stars Tee Up to Stop Childhood Cancer with St. Jude's This Shirt Saves Lives Campaign: PHOTOS The campaign, now in its sixth year, is part of fundraising program #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids and brings together artists from all genres to contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit thisshirtsaveslives.org and pledge a monthly $19 donation to support the Memphis hospital, ensuring patients' families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 06:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 28 BRELAND Libby Danforth 02 of 28 Carly Pearce Katie Kauss 03 of 28 Chris Janson Libby Danforth 04 of 28 Cody Johnson Libby Danforth 05 of 28 Dan + Shay Katie Kauss 06 of 28 Dierks Bentley Libby Danforth 07 of 28 Dustin Lynch Libby Danforth 08 of 28 Dylan Scott Libby Danforth 09 of 28 Ingrid Andress Libby Danforth 10 of 28 Jason Aldean Libby Danforth 11 of 28 Jelly Roll Libby Danforth 12 of 28 Jordan Davis Libby Danforth 13 of 28 Kameron Marlowe Libby Danforth 14 of 28 Kelsea Ballerini Libby Danforth 15 of 28 Lainey Wilson Libby Danforth 16 of 28 LOCASH Libby Danforth 17 of 28 Maddie & Tae Libby Danforth 18 of 28 Maren Morris Katie Kauss 19 of 28 Matt Stell Libby Danforth 20 of 28 Mitchell Tenpenny Libby Danforth 21 of 28 Morgan Evans Libby Danforth 22 of 28 Old Dominion Katie Kauss 23 of 28 Parker McCollum Libby Danforth 24 of 28 Pillbox Patti Libby Danforth 25 of 28 Restless Road Libby Danforth 26 of 28 Sam Hunt Libby Danforth 27 of 28 Scotty McCreery Katie Kauss 28 of 28 Zac Brown Libby Danforth