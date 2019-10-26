Cheers to a Cure! An Inside Look at at Nashville's Inaugural St. Jude Presents: Curated Event

On Thursday night in Nashville, 125 guests from Music City’s country and culinary scene gathered at the home of Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Tennessee institution dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Called St. Jude Presents: Curated, the evening was emceed by Cassie Kelley, the wife of Dave’s Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley, and included a live auction, an acoustic performance by at St. Jude patient and a five-course dinner prepared by Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and The 404 Kitchen’s executive chef Matt Bolus.