Cheers to a Cure! An Inside Look at at Nashville's Inaugural St. Jude Presents: Curated Event

STAGE IS SET
On Thursday night in Nashville, 125 guests from Music City’s country and culinary scene gathered at the home of Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Tennessee institution dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.
Called St. Jude Presents: Curated, the evening was emceed by Cassie Kelley, the wife of Dave’s Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley, and included a live auction, an acoustic performance by at St. Jude patient and a five-course dinner prepared by Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and The 404 Kitchen’s executive chef Matt Bolus.
UNDER THE STARS
Held in the Haywoods’ tented backyard, the event raised over $650,000 for St. Jude, which will help ensure that families never receive a bill from the hospital for treatment, travel, housing or food.
“It was a privilege to spend last night with friends who so generously supported St. Jude,” said Dave Haywood. “St. Jude is saving lives every single day and their work will significantly impact many generations to come.”
Curated’s host committee included Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge, Kelly and Matt Bolus, Cassie and Charles Kelley, Ann and Tim Brinkmann, Kelly and Mark Lombardi, Kelli and Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell.
IN THE KITCHEN
Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and The 404 Kitchen’s executive chef Matt Bolus curated and executed the evening’s menu together.
“We are very honored to have been a part of St. Jude presents Curated dinner with Matt Bolus, Dave Haywood and so many others,” Followill said. “St. Jude has been an important part of mine and Lily’s lives for many years. To be able to raise money for something so dear to us, surrounded by friends and family over a beautiful meal, is incredibly rewarding.”
PERFECT PAIRINGS
The menu included these bay scallops on a bed of sweet potato, as well as pork bolognese and magret duck breast, each paired with a whiskey from W. L. Weller.
GUITAR MAN
Three-time cancer survivor and St. Jude patient Corbin performed two songs for the dinner guests, including Johnny Cash‘s “Folsom Prison Blues.”
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Corbin received a standing ovation following his second song, a cover of Sublime’s “Santeria.”
FAMILY FIRST
Corbin poses with his family at St. Jude Presents: Curate.
GANG'S ALL HERE
Corbin poses for a photo with, from left: model Lily Aldridge, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum as well as Nathan, Matthew and Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon.
SAY CHEESE
Vanessa Adcox, Abby Smyers, Elizabeth Moreau Lusink, Cassie Kelley, Callie Carmichael, Tyne Parrish, Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell.
YOU LOOK GOOD
Drummer Chris Tyrrell and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum.
DRINK TO THAT
The Home Edit‘s Clea Shearer and photographer John Shearer.
CHEF'S CHOICE
Matt Bolus and Caleb Followill.
HOTLINE BLING
Abby Smyers, Cassie Kelley, Hayley Hubbard and Elizabeth Moreau Lusink.
DATE NIGHT
Hayley and Tyler Hubbard with John and Clea Shearer.
COUNTRY COUPLES
Tyler and Hayley Hubbard with Kelli and Dave Haywood.
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Abby Smyers, Virginia Bunetta, Vanessa Adcox, Lauren Akins, Hayley Hubbard, Chelsea Smith and Clea Shearer.