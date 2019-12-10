Luke (Bryan and Combs!), FGL, Lady A and More Find Doing Good Fits Them to a T

Country stars are rallying to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, by joining its third annual "This Shirt Saves Lives" campaign. The money raised helps ensure patients never receive a bill from the world-renowned facility, which has helped push childhood cancer survival rates to over 80%. You can be a part of this life-saving mission, too, by visiting thisshirtsaveslives.org and pledging a monthly donation.
By Nancy Kruh
December 10, 2019

BOBBY BONES

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“Our community coming together to support the incredible kids, families and staff at St. Jude is one of the main reasons I love getting to do what I do,” says broadcast personality Bones, who just announced his fifth annual “Million Dollar Show” benefiting St. Jude, to be held Jan. 13 in Nashville.

TAYLOR and BRETT YOUNG

Katie Kauss

“These kids and their families are truly the most inspiring people I’ve ever met,” says the “Catch” singer, with his wife, Taylor, “and I’m so proud to put my voice behind such a special place.”

BRITTNEY and BRIAN KELLEY

Courtesy Sweet Talk PR

“We’ve been fortunate enough to visit St. Jude throughout our career and see firsthand the organization’s incredible work and commitment to every single child that comes through their doors,” the Florida Georgia Line member (with wife, Brittney) says about experiences with bandmate Tyler Hubbard.

CARLY PEARCE

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“I am always so impressed with the unbelievable love that St. Jude provides to so many sweet children and their families,” says the “Closer to You” singer. “It makes me proud to be a part of the country music family, who continues to partner with them to make sure that no child has to go without medical treatment. God bless you, St. Jude!”

COLE SWINDELL

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“Any time I’ve been to St. Jude and been around those kids, I always leave with a new perspective,” says the “Love You Too Late” singer. “St. Jude does so many great things and it’s humbling to see it firsthand.”

DARIUS RUCKER

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“I first had the opportunity to visit St. Jude more than 10 years ago and I was amazed by the incredible work they do,” says Rucker, whose annual “Darius & Friends” benefits in Nashville have so far raised more than $2 million for the hospital. “I’m so impressed by the level of care they give not only to their young patients, but also the patients’ families.”

JAKE OWEN

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“I’m a huge supporter of the work St Jude does,” says the “Down to the Honkytonk” singer. “Their level of commitment to helping families in need is amazing.”

KANE BROWN

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“The kids at St. Jude are amazing, and I love that I’ll be a part of the ‘Million Dollar Show,'” Brown says about Bobby Bones’  annual fundraiser for the hospital. “I love to support St. Jude any way I can.”

KELSEA BALLERINI

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

 The “Miss Me More” singer has been a longtime supporter of the research hospital, even bringing a patient with her as her guest to the 2016 CMA Awards.

“It’s such an inspirational place to be,” she said in 2017. “For every patient that’s cured here, people are cured all over because of that.”

CHARLES KELLEY, HILLARY SCOTT and DAVE HAYWOOD of LADY ANTBELLUM

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“Throughout our career we have been fortunate enough to see firsthand the positive impact St. Jude has had for so many children and their families,” Hillary Scott says about hospital visits with bandmates Charles Kelley (left) and Dave Haywood. “This organization is near and dear to our hearts, and we will continue to advocate for them any chance we can.”

JIMI WESTBROOK, KAREN FAIRCHILD, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and PHILLIP SWEET of LITTLE BIG TOWN

Courtesy ALSAC / St. Jude

“We’ve been partners in hope for years, and there’s no place like St. Jude,” Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet (from left) said in a joint statement. “They take care of the families, who don’t have to pay for anything. Please dig deep and give.”

LUKE and CAROLINE BRYAN

John Shearer/Getty

“We are blown away by the work St. Jude does for children throughout the world,” says Bryan, with wife, Caroline. “I couldn’t be more honored to be involved. The ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ campaign is an easy way to lend monthly support and know that you’re helping to change kids’ lives everywhere.”

NICOLE HOCKING and LUKE COMBS

David Bergman

“St. Jude has always held a special place near and dear to our hearts,” says Combs with fiancée Nicole Hocking. “We are proud to wear this shirt and support kids fighting cancer.”

TYLER and HAYLEY HUBBARD with children OLIVIA and LUCA and dog HARLEY

Courtesy Cameron Premo

“We’ve always been inspired by the hope and unlimited resources that St. Jude provides families,” the Florida Georgia Line member (with wife, Hayley, daughter, Olivia, and son, Luca) says about his experiences with bandmate Brian Kelley. “As a dad now, seeing the countless miracles that happen day in and day out at this hospital is truly moving.”

